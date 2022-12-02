“Growing up, just like everyone else in my North Philly neighborhood, I could dance, although, at the time, I never thought of myself as a good dancer,” says Rennie Harris, who eventually proved everyone – including himself – wrong, especially when a financial reward was offered to him.
“I hadn’t planned on making dancing my career,” says the hip-hop pioneering Harris. “Basically, it was all about economics. Someone offered me money to dance, so I danced. What I ended up doing was never what I had intended to do.”
Harris says his original intentions were just to make enough money to survive. “But I was already dancing in high school, so I guess you could say it just went on from there.”
In fact, in high school, Harris would gather dancer friends and spectators for local talent shows, concerts and cabarets. And by the end of high school, he was already out on the road touring and proving his skills.
“One day, when I had returned home from touring, I was trying to decide what I wanted to do. That’s when Michael Podretti, who was the director for Movement Theatre International, offered me $1500 for me to create my own work,” Harris recalls. “At the time, they were studying the hip-hop culture as folklore.”
Without hesitation, Harris agreed. Later, Rennie Harris Puremovement (RHPM) was founded. A hip- hop and street theater company, Harris’ company is dedicated to bringing hip-hop culture into contemporary dance.
And on Dec. 9 and 10, Puremovement will be performing at The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts as Harris returns for an evening of his distinguished work, “Rome & Jewels.” This work is the longest touring street dance theatre work in American history with three Bessie Awards and four Black Theatre Alvin Ailey Awards, an EthnicDance Award, and more.
“Rome & Jewels” is the first evening-length work written, choreographed and directed by Harris, who explains he uses Shakespeare’s text to tell his own story based on “‘West Side Story” and “Romeo and Juliet.”
Among his other awards,, Harris was just one of eight named to receive the prestigious Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Award. He also received The Harman Shakespeare Theatre Award for adaptation of “West Side Story” and “Romeo and Juliet.”
Harris explains that “Rome & Jewels” is a story of fear, love,violence, ad triumph that can give us insights into many of the racial, religious and economic questions we face.
“Hip-Hop is the most important original expression of my generation with endless possibilities to create and innovate. The goal of re-staging the work is to introduce new audiences to my work and the essence of real Hip-Hop,” Harris explains.
“And it actually means to become aware of a higher conscience.”
Now celebrating his company’s 30th year anniversary, Harris says he’s happy to bring back some of the classic works that have highlighted his career.
As for the future, Harris says he has no clue.”I guess I’ll just keep going until I can’t go any more. I’ll go until the wheels fall off!”
For more information visit PennLiveArts.org.
