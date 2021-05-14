Internationally-acclaimed vocalist, activist and multi-award winner Natalie Douglas makes her debut at the Bucks County Playhouse May 15 and 16. The first in a series of seven intimate concerts scheduled, her concert is entitled “The First Time...The Music of Roberta Flack.”
According to Douglas, “Roberta Flack sang with such artistry and integrity, but even more importantly, such joy. And as we come out of these unusual pandemic times, I can think of no better evening than to share Flack’s music.”
Audiences will get to hear such chart-topping songs as “Killing Me Softly,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and many, many more.
Born and raised in Southern California, Douglas remembers her mother teaching her to sing. “I was about four years old when we started and I think she was just trying to keep me out of her way while she was making dinner,” Douglas jokes.
“I have vivid memories of going into my room to practice so I could sing my songs perfectly at dinner for Mom and Dad, and all the while thinking to myself, ‘Yeh, I’m a singer. That’s what I do!’”
Today, continuing that self-realization of who she is and what she does, Douglas has made her mark all over the world. She has appeared at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, as well as numerous performing art centers and clubs.
“Singing jazz is a huge chunk of who I am, but one of the things I love best about doing my tribute shows is that I’m able to cover a lot of eclectic music,” Douglas explains. “There’s all kinds of music I’m able to do in the Cher Show, the Sammy Davis Show, the Roberta Flack Show and all the others I do.”
Douglas adds that in all her tribute shows she approaches them “from the storytelling point of view first. I’m also a big lover of words and my training is as an actor and singer both, so that really helps in blending everything together.”
Aside from singing, Douglas has made education one of her priorities. She has a Bachelor’s Degree from USC in Psychology, Theater and Women’s Studies plus a Master’s Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theater.
Additionally, she is much sought after in her role as a Master Teacher with the Mabel Mercer Foundation.
She has been honored with 12 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) Awards, two Nightlife Awards, two Backstage Bistro Awards and many more.
“Today, I love being in front of an audience, especially after this long dry spell,” Douglas concedes. “I think that’s the most fun I can have, for I feel, like most artists do, that the circle isn’t complete until you’re standing there in front of a live audience.
“In fact, I think the thing that really makes a performer blossom is when they are standing on stage because that’s the dialogue between you and whoever is there on any given night that makes it all seem worthwhile.”
