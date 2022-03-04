Celebrated humorist, television writer, playwright, and national bestselling author R. Eric Thomas brings the world premiere of his new play, “Backing Track,” to the Arden Theatre Company. The new humorous work, commissioned by the Arden, is running now through April 10.
The work is the story of Avery as he leaves his job on a cruise ship to go back to living at home and keeping an eye on his cantankerous recently-widowed mother, Mel.
Avery then expects his glamorous life and karaoke nights in international waters to be over. But a chance meeting on an app, a series of mangled run-ins with the new neighborhood association and a long-awaited birth are going to convince him that life is just beginning.
A play that feels like your favorite song, “Backing Track” tells a story about falling in love while grieving, chosen family, gentrification, laughter and rebirth.
Claiming he was always reading and writing, even as a small child, Thomas , originally from Baltimore, says the moment he moved to Philly a vibrant new theater scene opened up to him.
“I think both my parents instilled in me a love of reading,” Thomas recalls. “Growing up, my mother, who was a public school teacher, would take me to the neighborhood library and I would take out my limit of 40 books. I would have them read to me as quickly as possible so I could go back and take out more. And each book was like another universe opening up to me to which I happily held the key.”
And as the years went by, Thomas began showing his propensity for the written word. Studying English at Columbia University in New York, he’s been showing his multiple talents over the last 15 years or so.
Thomas is an alumnus of the Foundry, a Philadelphia playwrights lab and InterAct Theatre Company’s Core Playwrights program.
In 2017, he received a National New Play Network Commission in conjunction with InterAct. Additionally, he is a prolific playwright, having been nominated for three Barrymore Awards over the years, including Best New Play, and the Lambda Literary Award among others. Thomas is also a national bestselling author of “Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America.”
He is also the long-running host of The Moth in Philly and D.C., and for four years was a senior staff writer for Elle.com.
He’s quick to give his opinion on the art of being a writer – especially a playwright. “Although writing a play is ultimately a communal act --involving actors, directors, producers, audiences, and so on – it’s also the writer’s solitary act. He is all alone with his creation. And with this new play, the characters came easily to me. They evolved as funny, witty people all trying to be the best people they could be.”
And when his creation is finally complete, Thomas says “there is nothing that I love more than sitting in a theater with other people, laughing in unison, understanding the world anew, and feeling our hearts beat as one.
“Because of the pandemic it’s been so long since we’ve been able to gather like this, and I’m so excited that ‘Backing Track’ is making its debut here in Philadelphia at the Arden Theatre.”
For more information, visit ardentheatre.org
