This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Big Daddy Kane, Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, E40 and DJ Jazzy Jeff, bottom row from left, Kid Capri, Lil Jon, Method Man, Queen Latifah, Roxanne and Too Short. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES — Remember the first rap song you heard? Some of your favorite rappers and DJs certainly do. While hip-hop celebrates 50 years of life, The Associated Press asked some of the genre's most popular artists to recall their first memory of hearing rap and how the moment resonated with them.

In interviews with more than two dozen hip-hop legends, Queen Latifah Chuck D, Method Man, E-40 and eight others cited The Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight" as the first rap song they heard. But not all were hooked on the new musical style by that track, and their answers reveal the sense of discovery that marked rap's early years. (Watch videos of the artists describing their early hip-hop influences here.)

