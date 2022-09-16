The ‘Woman King’ is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars Oscar winner Viola Davis. And now, years after the release of her groundbreaking first feature, “Love and Basketball,” Prince-Bythewood is gaining the recognition and respect she deserves as one of the most talented filmmakers of her generation. In recent years, the talented director has finally been given the budget to allow her talents to flourish on a larger scale. She was tasked with leading ‘The Woman King,’ a film that will change how Black Women are seen on the big screen.
The movie premiered to rousing applause at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the filmmaker took time out of her busy schedule to talk about her experience.
The story revolves around Black womanhood and Prince-Bythewood worked out with her cast to bond as a unit.
She explained, “There were a couple of reasons. I am an athlete so I knew what they were in for. I wanted to do part of it with them. If I am going to ask them to do something I should be able to do it myself. That whole training was part of the building process, it was part of rehearsing. I wanted to be there and thirdly before every big movie I do some type of workout just to build up stamina and with this I had access to great trainers.”
The ‘Woman King’ is doing something unprecedented by centering a story on Black dark-skinned women demonstrating strength and beauty simultaneously. It was asked of the director what drew her to the project other than the above.
“The Black womanhood was part of the draw but I love historial epic stories. Braveheart is one of my favorite films and I always wanted to direct our version of Bravehart. As you have it this script came and with it premiering here at Tiff it feels like a miracle that it got made but it was certainly seeing myself reflected up on the screen. Also the sisterhood of these women. The way they died for each other and the intimate relationships within the community. I feel like I haven’t seen that inside of a historical epic action film,” she explained.
The scenery in ‘The Woman King’ is one of its strongest points as South Africa was used for filming. Prince-Bythewood discussed the experience and why it was important to the story.
“It was absolutely a necessity that we shot there. There was no question that we would not shoot there. We are telling these stories about our ancestors. We wanted to be feet in the soil hands in the soil to tell this. We also needed scope because I knew this was a big epic film. We wanted a beautiful vista environment. We didn’t want to rely on screen green or cgi. I didn’t want the actors acting opposite that. I wanted the actors to have a real playground to play in. We all felt closer to the story we were telling and to the ancestors we were honoring.” were her sentiments.
Another thing that has changed in the film industry is the global rise of Black Women Directors. It was asked of Prince-Bythewood to reflect not only on her experience at TIFF, but how it felt to be at the festival with other Black Women directors presenting their projects.
“It’s certainly exciting to have that. I know something that I am incredibly excited about is that Sanaa Lathan is here with her film as a director. That’s amazing to me and I’m so proud of her. That’s what’s going to take. We need more of us telling our story. I like to get excited that there is more than one. It should always be that way but the excitement is limited because when you look at the grand scale of things it’s still dismal but I am excited to see their films and I am excited for them to see my film.”
Although Viola Davis is the star of The Woman King,’ it is Gina Prince-Bythewood who leads this group of talented women in creating a beautiful tableau on Black womanhood that is truly special.
The Woman King is out in theaters on September 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.