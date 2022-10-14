The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok."
In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old rapper.
"My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am," she wrote in the caption of a video showing special moments between the couple.
Sibounheuang, who shares a toddler daughter with the late artist, wrote a lengthy caption in which she touched on how solid their relationship was before the shooting and the trauma she has experienced following.
"My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360," she wrote. "He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self."
"My last day with u. I told you 'I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate,'" she added.
Sibounheuang ended her post by writing, "Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable."
