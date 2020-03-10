Within a month of moving from Philadelphia to New York to seek fame and fortune, Phoenix Best booked her first Broadway show.
Does that make the Philly native an overnight success? “Well, I don’t know,” she laughs. But it sure seems that way to the casual observer.
“The desire to be a performer was always there,” says Best, set to recreate her role as Eponine in the smash musical “Les Miserables,” coming to the Academy of Music March 17-29. “Nobody else in my immediate family did anything like that so I always put on little shows for my mom and my sister and my stuffed animals.
“But I saw my cousin Elizabeth do a production of ‘Cinderella’ once,” Best continues. “She and I were always competing with each other and she was always better at everything than me. But when I saw her do that show I thought I could finally do something better than her. So I started doing shows in middle school to prove I was right. And it all just progressed from there.”
After that “triumph,” Best went off to DeSales University to major in Musical Theatre. And after graduation she was enrolled in a internship program to do professional jobs with union actors for the summer. It was during that summer that she made up her mind to go to New York. And soon, after a very short time in New York, Best found herself being cast for a role in “The Color Purple.”
Soon other roles followed in such Broadway productions as “Dreamgirls” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” And once again, Best, who starred as the original Eponine in this same company that is returning to Philly, is thrilled to have captured the role for the second time.
“The first time I left the show I went on to ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ for a year, and then, just last year, when the girl who was playing Eponine at the time was leaving the show, I was invited back,” Best says.
“And I’m glad to be back, even though there have been some changes,” she says. “For example, the role has changed in general because I’ve just become a much stronger performer in the past two years that I wasn’t when I was with the company. And I think I’ve changed because I’ve gotten older and have lived more life which I’m able to bring to the character. I also think I’m more confident in what I’m doing. The first time around it was a little scary for me. But this time around I think I’ve settled more into it and am enjoying it much, much more.”
Of course, she admits, playing to a hometown audience adds a little to her excitement as well as to her nerves. She says, “A lot of people come to see the show because their hometown girl is appearing in it and I think that adds a lot more weight to the show. I want to do a better job but I’m also doing a lot more press so I’m a little more exhausted than I might otherwise be. It’s also the city where my family can come see me, and a lot of them haven’t been able to see me when I’m touring, so it’s nice to know they’ll be here to support me.”
For her future, Best would love to be on TV and in films, and to continue working on her own music. “I definitely have goals and dreams I’d like to realize when this show is over. Five years from now I’d like to be a series regular on a TV show, living in L.A., financially stable, working in the studio on my own music.”
