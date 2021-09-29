The B. PHL Innovation Festival is back in Philadelphia for its third year. The festival highlights innovations happening in the Philly, Jersey and Delaware area. Many times when people think about innovation, new ideas and creative strides, they think of Silicon Valley, but many things are happening right in your backyard that this festival will highlight.
This three day free festival is happening Sept. 29 — Oct. 1 and will attract a virtual global audience of over 6,500 registrants. This year’s B. PHL will focus on the theme of “Rising through Collaboration,” which is very relevant considering the way working together and collaboration has evolved in the past year and a half.
Michelle Histand is B. PHL’s Executive Director and she’s been working in an innovation role for 10 years. With that experience she helped start the festival. Histand says the festival came about because innovation in this area was constantly getting “looked over all the time for New York and Boston and DC.” She continued, “(Philly) is a great city to live in and work in and really we started it because we wanted eyes on Philly. We wanted people to know this is a great place to be.” Another reason was so people in these innovative spaces could network and know each other.
Many may know that Philly is a leader in medicine, but they may not know that Philly is a leader in biotech and is home to many innovation centers. Histand says, “We have so many companies with actual innovation functions. I’ve been running innovation for Independence Blue Cross. Penn Hospital has many innovation functions. They have maybe three or four innovation centers and teams. Jefferson does. Drexel does. The universities all have innovation centers. I don’t think people know the extent of have many jobs there are that are focused on innovating.”
Innovation just doesn’t apply to technology. Histand says B. PHL believes innovation is just not about tech. “The work that I do is really like design thinking, so how do we design better processes, products, programs and I’m not a techie! This is really about saying innovation is not exclusive to one industry. It’s also not exclusive to somebody with a certain kind of background.“ She continued to say B. PHL is about “accessibility, equity and inclusion” across industries, organizations and people.
B. PHL will host a variety of speakers across multiple industries to highlight how different people are innovating in their respective fields. Award winning artist and Philadelphia native Eve will be one of those speakers. Histand was really excited about the addition of Eve this year and said, “A really big topic right now is women in the workplace and what roles women play and what their identities are. Eve was groundbreaker in the rap industry as a female. Talk about being in a male dominated industry and breaking out. That resonated and made sense for this year because she so multi-talented. She does so many things. She acts, she sings, she’s a talk show host and everyone is thinking about what’s next in their lives. People are changing jobs in their lives because of the pandemic. So we thought Eve would really resonate with folks.”
Don Lemon will also be speaking to highlight the changes in media, news and reporting during these historic times. Histand also revealed an exclusive and told us first that Reshma Saujani, founder of the non-profit organization “Girls Who Code,” will be joining B. PHL this year. Other speakers include President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers Daryl Morey, Villanova Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jay Wright, Author Glennon Doyle, Show host and winner of Survivor: Ghost Island Wendell Holland and so many more. There will also be a closing concert at REC Philly featuring Questlove just for B. PHL attendees on October 1st.
A Philly festival would not be appropriate without food trucks! Histand guaranteed that there would be two food trucks everyday on site and many freebies including free coffee from women owned Win Win Coffee Bar, free rides with indigo bikes and many free surprises daily.
In person tickets are limited and first come first serve. Vaccinations are required for in-person events, there is also a virtual option. The festival will take place at Location215. Get more information at bphlfest.com
