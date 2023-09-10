Philadelphia native Ran’D Shine never thought it would happen. In fact, he never thought it could happen since he was already in graduate school at Penn State working on his master’s degree in health education.
But one night he happened across a club of magicians that were meeting at the school. And, he admits, the whole concept of magic began to intrigue him. That intrigue stayed with him, but after he received his degree, he moved to South Africa and worked at the University of the Western Cape for a year, before returning to his hometown to work at the University of Pennsylvania in the nursing department. He then became a researcher in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics. At the same time, he enrolled at Drexel University in their Ph.D. program in public health.
And even after all that, his thoughts were never far away from performing magic. “So one day I said to myself I’m going to walk away from all this and pursue magic full-time.”
Shine admits walking away from a successful career might have been seen as a bold and even foolish move by some. “But not for me,” Shine states. “It’s just something I had to do.
“It was one of those things I enjoyed so much,” he explains. “I had a lot of fun with magic and I loved making other people have lots of fun, too. I know it was a bold step to take but I’ve never regretted doing it.”
The year was 2005 and Shine has been making his own brand of magic ever since. Shine is known for performing “Real Magic for Real People.” In other words, no video edits, no actors, just pure mind-boggling magic entertainment.
“You won’t see any beautiful assistants in my act. Nobody will be sawed in half. There are no disappearing and reappearing tigers. Nothing like that,” says Shine, who will be appearing Sept. 17 as part of Circus Campus Presents at the Fringe Festival. The entire event runs from Sept. 7-24.
Over time, people have tried to define magic, as does Shine, who poses the question: “What exactly is magic? Is it science? Is it art? Is it trickery?”
“Well, actually it’s all that depending on who you talk to,” he shares. “And it works best when you suspend your disbelief just like you do when you’re watching a movie or a TV show.”
For Shine, magic works best whenever and wherever he is able to perform it. A few of those performances include appearing in 27 countries, including Navy bases in Japan, South Korea and Singapore. He’s been voted College Magician of the Year three times, and has appeared on CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion” and the BET network. In addition, he has opened for Trevor Noah and performed for two presidential inaugurations.
A challenging but not impossible career to achieve, Shine offers some advise for others who would like to follow in his footsteps.
“First of all, read a lot of magic books, good magic books. You can learn a lot of things from them,” Shine notes. “Also, find yourself a really good mentor, someone who has done the kinds of things you’re interested in doing and can help you learn. And be aware that magic is a business, just like any other business, so you have to educate yourself to handle all aspects of it.”
Shine’s plans for the future include not only giving audiences all the magical fun they deserve, but forming a topnotch show including many Black magicians. That’s one goal. Another is to do a TV project, again featuring Black magicians.
“Because of racism, and Jim Crow, and other oppression of Blacks, the information on them is sparse. But I know it’s out there and I intend to find it and feature many of the magicians that I can find in my shows.”
