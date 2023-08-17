Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics, and The Philadelphia Film Society are celebrating the release of "Blue Beetle" by presenting the "Blue Beetle" Super Hero Award to Philly-based organization The Block Gives Back who were recognized for their work within the community.
The Block Gives Back strives to increase community involvement and engagement throughout Philadelphia by identifying neighborhood issues and developing a strategy to attract local volunteers, businesses, organizations, and community leaders to assist them in working toward a solution.
The organization was picked for its contributions to the community and because their work corresponds to some of the film's themes like expressing pride in cultural heritage, the ability to overcome adversity, and a superhero-like service to their community.
“We are so thrilled to be here to bring awareness to our organization and to have it paired with the film is amazing,” said Hakeem Ruiz, vice president of The Block Gives Back.
Ruiz, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, is a community organizer with a background in social work. He worked with at-risk youths for more than three years. He was a member of an award-winning group of friends in high school who fought to improve their area by founding The Block Gives Back. “We are so honored to be winning this award,” he adds.
Warner Bros. Pictures and the Philadelphia Film Society collaborated on selecting the recipient because they had observed a lot of the wonderful work they are doing and wanted to recognize it with this award.
Handing out the check for $5,000 was J. Andrew Greenblatt, the CEO and executive director for the Philadelphia Film Society, which is responsible for hosting The Philadelphia Film Festival.
Ruiz explained what it meant to him to receive the recognition on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“Jason Kelce [of the Philadelphia Eagle] gave a speech on the steps of the museum and now I got to do the same,” said Ruiz, referencing the Philadelphia Eagles gracing the steps after their historic Super Bowl LII win.
The public event featured the unveiling of a spectacular "Blue Beetle" installation on those steps.
Present to provide complimentary tacos to the attendees was Burrito Feliz, a food truck dedicated to providing fresh, tasty Mexican cuisine to the people of Philadelphia. Quality ingredients and a lot of love go into these family recipes; their motto is that everyone will find something they like, from award-winning juicy birria to shrimp tacos to tofu "chorizo" burritos.
Also on hand to help visitors deal with the staggering heat was Tropica Treats water ice, a Philadelphia staple. On hand to emcee the festivities was Ash Mac from 100.3 R&B. Spinning the turntables was WRNB-FM’s DJ Kill Sing, helping the crowd get into a party groove.
Guests were awarded some film swag to remember the event, like a "Blue Beetle" book bags, "Blue Beetle" fans, posters, and special edition "Blue Beetle" Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
