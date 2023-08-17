Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics, and The Philadelphia Film Society are celebrating the release of "Blue Beetle" by presenting the "Blue Beetle" Super Hero Award to Philly-based organization The Block Gives Back who were recognized for their work within the community.

The Block Gives Back strives to increase community involvement and engagement throughout Philadelphia by identifying neighborhood issues and developing a strategy to attract local volunteers, businesses, organizations, and community leaders to assist them in working toward a solution.

