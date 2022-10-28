Across the nation and around the world, PHILADANCO is celebrated for its innovation, creativity, and preservation of predominately African-American traditions in dance.
And on Friday Oct. 28 through Sunday Oct. 30, the esteemed dance company, founded by Joan Myers Brown more than a half century ago, returns to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Perelman Theatre with a new show, titled “Continuum – Now/New/Next.”
The performances will feature choreography from PHILADANCO alumni who attribute their success to the pivotal time they spent dancing with the troupe and ultimately laid the foundation for their thriving careers. They include Hope Boykin, Bernard Gaddis, Francisco Gella and Ephrat Asherie.
Take Boykin for instance. During her time with PHILADANCO she received a New York dance and performance (Bessie) award. She was also an original member of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and recently retired from The Alvin Ailey American DanceTheatre after 20 years.
Boykin, a dancer, choreographer, educator, director, writer and speaker, is originally from Durham, North Carolina. She says she always loved to dance and realized early on that she really needed to dance.
“I was given the opportunity to dance as a young girl. And although I didn’t know that dance would eventually become something I could do forever, here I am today!”
Toward that end, Boykin first set off for Howard University to pursue her dreams and hone her craft. But halfway through, she decided to try out the things she had learned.
And through the years she’s proven she’s learned a lot. She has choreographed for numerous dance companies, created work for BalletX, and served as a keynote speaker for Lincoln Center Activate, a national education forum, among many other things.
Today she’s working more behind the scenes, enjoying her time as a choreographer. But does she have a preference?
She says, “I do. I think the time has come to let others share the spotlight and take the stage. That is not to say I think I’m too old to perform. I just prefer the idea of showing up now and then.
“Now,” she continues, “there’s room for other people to display their talent. Now I can share the stage while sharing the information I have learned over the years. I think I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. I think I’m exactly in the space. I’m supposed to be right now.”
And for Boykin, after all these years of being in the spotlight, there’s a special joy she says she cannot deny.
“ And that’s when dancers come up to me and say how much they’ve learned from me. You know that old saying that says, ‘If I could just touch one person then I’ve done my job!’
Hoping to continue to inspire many, Boykin admits that’s exactly how she feels. “I often think about the who, why and how of what I’m doing. And if I can realize all of that — and believe it — then I’m okay!”
For tickets please call 215-893-1999.
