Philadelphia native, music icon and “godmother” of soul, Ms. Patti Labelle along with R&B sensation Johnny Gill will appear on DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Mother’s Day edition.
“We’re premiering the sixth episode of ‘Pass the Mic’, this episode is ‘Pass the Mic: BET Mother’s Day edition’. It is quite special because we’re celebrating women and mothers all around the world and I truly believe that mothers and women are who make the world go round. They are our foundation. And when we think of mothers, we think of love, and on this episode we are celebrating love,” said DJ Cassidy. “ Every record on this episode and every artist on this episode exudes love.”
The Mother’s Day special comes on the heels of BET and DJ Cassidy’s partnership to produce six “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic” specials throughout 2021. The first installment, “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: The BET After Party” followed the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27th and has since culminated to an overwhelming and highly anticipated online musical frenzy.
This special “Pass the Mic” is set to be special in several ways. For one, Cassidy revealed his guests ahead of the show, breaking “Pass the Mic” tradition and secondly he’s shining a spotlight on Philadelphia’s beloved Patti LaBelle and her distinctive voice and Philly swag.
“I started making a list of artists and songs from all areas that exude the spirit of love and exude the emotion of love. When you listen to Johnny Gill’s voice, if you don’t get chills up and down your spine, you must not have a pulse. And,Patti LaBelle, well, this really needs no explanation, Patti is the godmother of soul. It was only right that she takes part in the Mother’s Day edition,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy had been wanting to have LaBelle on an episode for some time now.
“I wanted Patti to take part in so many ‘Pass the Mic’ episodes but, I actually held myself back from making that call, because I always dreamed of a Mother’s Day show. I knew when I did it that I had to call Patti, and I was just so honored when she picked up and when she said yes. Now if these two names excite you, I can assure you there are about a dozen more where those came from,” Cassidy said.
In the spirit of talking about what makes this episode so unique and special, well it’s hard to overlook the Philadelphia element.
“Philly is the home of soul music right, Philadelphia soul, Gamble and Huff, the Philly sound. If you’re a Philly native, and you grew up with soul music, I can assure you, you do not want to miss “Pass the Mic. Mother’s Day Edition”,” said Cassidy.
The renowned DJ typically celebrates a specific era of music or a specific period of time in the episodes.
“But, with this episode, I’m celebrating a specific emotion and that emotion is love.” said Cassidy.
“So if you’ve seen the first five episodes of “Pass the Mic”, you’ve seen artists like Earth Wind and Fire, Kool & The Gang, Chaka Khan, El DeBarge. Run DMC, LL Cool J, Rakeem, Big Daddy Kane, Salt and Pepper, Naughty by Nature, SWV, Boys II Men, TLC and En Vogue, Dru Hill, Genuwine, Jermaine Dupree, Da Brat, Mase, Missy Elliot, Wyclef Jean. If you’ve seen those episodes and you’ve seen those artists, and you’ve loved those artists, I give you my word, you do not want to miss this episode on Sunday at 9pm Eastern on BET, that’s for sure,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy has been at the center of music, fashion and nightlife for years. He is known as the go-to deejay of music impresarios, entertainment moguls, fashion icons, cultural trendsetters and world leaders including Barack Obama. With the success of “Pass the Mic”, he has also become a highly regarded household name.
“Now, I always keep these artists, to take people on an incredible ride, a relentless journey of surprises, because this episode is celebrating mothers and celebrating women. I wanted to give mothers just a little something extra to look forward to. And so I decided to reveal two of my surprises, just to whet the palata. And as I said, if those two surprises get you excited, you have no idea who else is in store,” said Cassidy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.