On the verge of the city’s re-opening phase, the Painted Bride Art Center is rolling out a robust spring and summer community program series starting this Sunday with “Grace Period: A Community Ritual for Collective Healing”.
“Our intent was to create spaces for healing in light of the trauma we’ve experienced due to the pandemic and social distancing,” said Carlos Roa, program assistant at the Painted Bride.
Their latest project, “Grace Period. A Community Ritual for Collective Healing” was developed alongside a cohort of collective artists including Annielille Gavino, Ursula Rucker, Caitlin Green, James Sprang, and Anthony Carlos Molden.
The performance will premiere on May 16, at Germantown Espresso in the Maplewood Mall. It is free and open to the public however, all attendees must register to help ensure proper safety protocols are put in place.
“It’s been over a year that we’ve been kind of working together on different projects with the same group of artists. And it’s actually the first time I’ve ever worked with a quote-on-quote cohort, which I’ve liked,” said Ursula Rucker, Philadelphia poet, author, spoken word recording artist and musician.
“It’s been nice to have a collaborative artist family through the pandemic,” said Rucker.
The Painted Bride’s artists cohort was organized and activated months before the city of Philadelphia and particularly its arts and entertainment sector was impacted by the pandemic. The Grace Period program grew out of the cohort’s initial pre-pandemic project called “Building Bridges” which was set in place to help local artists build bridges with one another.
“We met one time in person and then we went into a virtual building after that and the initial project was actually called ‘Building Bridges’. The ‘Building Bridges’ project, now has a part two, which is how I look at it, that’s ‘Grace Period’, said Rucker. “It’s like the actual bridges are doing their thing, bridging this work that we’re doing and bridging it over into another project which is what ‘Grace Period’ does.”
In the spirit of remembrance and resilience, hope and healing, Sunday’s debut will kick off an ongoing series of community rituals that will take place at select makeshift memorial sites across the city.
As the “Building Bridges” artists activate the memorial with a pop-up performative ritual this week , community members are invited to join the artists and participate in whatever ways that they are inspired to do so.
“The project was designed to let the artists lead because we at the Painted Bride feel that when artists lead, they’re able to have the empathy and the inspiration that is relevant right now and that people need. That’s how the cohort was designed, and we did one project last June, which was meditative and thoughtful,” said Painted Bride Executive Director Laurel Raczka.
“It was about, as Ursula would say, building bridges on the inside when the outside is closed,” said Raczka. “So, that was kind of the theme of that and then factoring all of the loss and not being able to mourn together. And not just loss from COVID but loss from gun violence and loss from changes in our life that we went through in the past year and just making space for that moment. There is a beautiful sense of real collaboration that was felt through this project over the time when we were in isolation, that I think is really going to show on Sunday.”
People are welcomed to come and leave a poem or a prayer, a photo or a piece of art, adding an offering of choice to the Painted Bride’s community altar. Or they can just come to observe and hold space in collective honor and post pandemic remembrance
This program is not just a tool to help the community find and build strength, it also aims to help nourish interpersonal relationships.
“One of the cohort artists is actually my present life partner, Anthony Carlos Molden, which is so beautiful to have a life partner who’s also a co-artist and you’re getting to work on a project and build things together and create art and generative things for the people,” said Rucker.
“I think it’s worth mentioning that Black artists, a couple, are working together and working on this collective public art project together for collective healing and wellness,” she said.
Molden is currently building a sculpture, “it’s going to be like a, like a totem for grief and mourning and light,” said Rucker.
“We’ve all grieved and mourned and we’re all grieving and mourning things we never even thought you could grieve or mourn. You know , it’s the regular grieving for death because there’s so much death and dying and sickness and then there’s all these other grieving, of the ways we used to live and ways we used to be together and things we do. So people have to realize that we’re in such profound grieving we cannot be clear on it, so we have to give ourselves grace, and give each other grace. ‘Grace Period’ is hopefully a moment to invite everyone to do that,” she said.
“I think the unifying concept that we’ve been thinking a lot about is the innate desire for humanity. A lot of these programs that we’re doing are kind of addressing the gaps that have been created because of the pandemic,” said Raczka
Part of their new programming includes “Chance Encounters”, a Zoom session that took place on May 4, “Run Away with the Bride”, a scavenger hunt and fundraiser which will occur from June 18 through June 27, and “Power to the Prompt”, an interactive art project with Philadelphia’s multidisciplinary artists.
For more information about “Grace Period: A Community Ritual for Collective Healing” and future programs visit paintedbride.org
