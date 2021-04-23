Philadelphia twin filmmakers Joyce “Eli” Bevins and Jean “Lu” Bevins are debuting their latest project, “Sound Mind”, a cinematic mixtape consisting of 12 short films coinciding with 12 lyrical tracks.
“We’ve grown a lot in our company through entertainment and so right now we’re pushing our latest project called “Sound Mind,” where we took two years to film 12 short films that correspond with 12 tracks,” said Eli Bevins, filmmaker and poet.
“Lu and I are also spoken word artists so it’s a mixture of hip hop and spoken word, but the most exciting part was having 150 castmates and talent from the Philadelphia and New Jersey area that contributed to this project,”she said.
All of the films that the West Philadelphia duo produced were shot in the city of Philadelphia.
“We have films with themes from the 1980s to the current epidemic. We have the 1930s, influenced by Paul Robeson in the 1938 Showboat. We also had a chance to film at the historic Belmont Mansion and the state penitentiary, so there’s a lot of Philly layers and landscapes in the films, although we use them for different time period pieces. It shows that you can do a lot with a little,” said Eli.
Keeping with the theme of doing a lot with a little, “Sound Mind” was produced with just a small team of about five core production team members.
“It wasn’t a huge production team because we purposely wanted to show people and inspire people that you can do a lot with just a little,” said Eli.
Lu Bevins explains that the concept of “Sound Mind” was developed in 2017.
“As spoken word poets, we were thinking how to get out work out there but we’re also filmmakers so we were like, ‘how can we come up with a creative project’ and Sound Mind was it,” Lu said. “‘Sound Mind’’ means that we can reach the mind. We’re thought provoking people so we wanted to touch on different topics that would resonate with people from all different backgrounds, races and religions. If you look at our fans, they’re multicultural,” said Lu.
“Our films had a lot of children actors, first time actors as well as seasoned actors, so we really had a mix for the project. We wanted to work on something that was really conscious driven, which speaks to who we are. If we can change one life or reach one person, that was sort of the idea. But you know Eli entertainment, we don’t stick to one genre so, “Sound Mind” is also comedies, thrillers and it’s drama. It’s so many different time periods and they all have a message. It’s about dreams and finding your dreams. We kind of have a broad scope of how we wanted to reach people. We even have modern dance. ‘Same Old River’, which was inspired by Paul Robeson, includes modern dance.”
A lot of creativity was put into this project and with limited resources the sisters exhausted every resource, tool, and measure to produce a high quality experience.
“If you watch it and you can’t tell that we went from spring to spring but in between we might have filmed with five other films and came back to that one. So, “Sound Mind’’ definitely was a process, but you know we just put all the arts together and we had poetry, readings of spoken word, dance and music,” said Lu.
According to the Bivens, each film cost less than $400 to make.
“Our costs were $200 in some cases. We would just use what we had in our homes,” said Eli.
“Hopefully, people will see it and say you know what I can do that. I can, you know, create these films. We will go to events and people will kind of look down on people if you don’t have what they have. Some of this equipment and technology can be very expensive. Growing up in West Philly, you always have to improvise. We didn’t have much growing up so we were always doing this [improvising and being resourceful],” Eli shares.
“Sound Mind” will debut Sunday April 25th, 2021, on Eli Lu Entertainment’s YouTube page. They also currently have an active GoFundMe Campaign.
“The support will help us and allow us to still build this film community in Philadelphia with more projects to help us bring more people together, because we’re here,” said Eli.
