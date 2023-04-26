1485178164

From left, Blitz Bazawule, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Oprah Winfrey speak onstage as they promote the upcoming film "The Color Purple" for the Warner Bros. during CinemaCon 2023. — Ethan Miller/Getty Images

 Ethan Miller

Oprah Winfrey appeared at CinemaCon for her first time in Las Vegas on Tuesday to present a new film that is near and dear to her heart — a musical reboot of 1985's acclaimed "The Color Purple," based on the novel of the same name by Alice Walker.

Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 film alongside Whoopi Goldberg and earned an Oscar nomination in the process, is a producer on the new film, which is a cinematic rendering of the 2005 Tony Award-winning musical.

CNN

