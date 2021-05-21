On May 25 at 8 p.m., a group of artists institutions across the country – including Opera Philadelphia — will premiere the short film, “They Still Want to Kill Us,” an aria by composer, performer, educator and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain.
The event marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob attacked Black residents, homes, businesses and places of worship in the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma – an atrocity all but deleted from history until recently.
“What happened to American citizens on May 31, 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma was a massacre by white people perpetrated upon Black people,” says Roumain. “Violence against those who are other in America is deeply rooted in our history and we have a choice. We can be silent or we can move mountains and create new spaces for our communities.”
The premiere also marks one year since the murder of George Floyd, a commentary on our progress this last century on the issue of race and America’s treatment of Black lives.
Roumain draws on African-American subjects and themes for his works, often using issues of race as his inspirations.
Born in Skokie, Illinois, as a small child Roumain moved to southern Florida with his parents, immigrants from Haiti. They had a strong impact on him and introduced him to Haitian folk music as well as to a whole variety of classical and contemporary music.
At the age of five, Roumain became infatuated with the violin, and began writing his own compositions by the age of 10. “I began studying the violin in elementary school and fell in love with it and studied all through high school,” Roumain, also known as DBR, explains. “In fact, after graduating high school, I almost skipped going to college but my father convinced me to go on.”
Ever the dutiful son, Roumain agreed and went off to study music as a undergraduate at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music and then continued on to complete his masters and doctoral work at the University of Michigan.
“After that there was no doubt I was going to move to Harlem to live, work and compose,” he says. “I gave myself three years to make it and if I didn’t I would leave and do something else.”
Fortunately for the world of music, he did make it. And over the years he’s garnered many awards, including the Helen F. Whitaker commission, an award given to him for his work “Harlem Essay for Orchestra and Digital Audio Tape.” Roumain performed his composition at Carnegie Hall in 1999, thus becoming the first artist to perform hip-hop in that prestigious venue.
And many more awards and accolades have come his way. Known for his signature violin sounds, infused with urban and African-American musical influences, his honors have been as diverse as recognition for his classical compositions to his nomination for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Musical Composition for his collaboration with ESPN.
“Today, I feel like a very lucky man,” Roumain declares. “I’ve been able to combine the wonderful music I grew up with and in some ways be an ambassador for what’s going on in Harlem, where I still live today and elsewhere. I’m also able to be a sort of spokesman for what’s going on in contemporary classic music.”
