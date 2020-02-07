The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.
Once again, there is an obvious dearth of African American nominees, despite the release of worthy films such as “Just Mercy,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Us,” as well as excellent performances by Michael B. Jordan (“Just Mercy”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) and Jimmie Fails (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”).
“I should say this about African-American performers. It really hasn’t been a good year in terms of roles,” said educator, author and film expert, Donald Bogle. “And that’s important, that there are these significant that an actor or actress can really shine in, and that’s at the root of a lot this this. Not all of it, but it’s important that they get those roles — it didn’t happen this past year, and so much more is happening in television anyway, with Netflix. So that’s where we are this year.”
Even so, Bogle says he feels that one film which should have been a strong contender was overlooked. “I thought maybe ‘Harriet’ might have gotten some more attention. It’s a long shot for Kasi Lemmons, a Black director, but I think that should have gotten more attention than it did,” he said. Bogle has written several books that look at Blacks on television and in films.
Despite early Oscar buzz, “Harriet” did not receive a Best Picture nomination, but Cynthia Erivo, did receive a Best Actress nomination in the title role.
“I don’t really listen that much to (the Oscar buzz), However, I’m very, very focused on my actress, I call her ‘my actress!’ Cynthia Erivo, she’s a big star,” director Lemmons said on the red carpet just before the premiere of “Harriet” at the Philadelphia Film Festival. “It was an incredible performance, and she’s wonderful in it. She did all the work that she could possibly do to be prepared. She brought her best spirit. And then like great actors are able to do, she got out of the way of the performance and let Harriet come through her. And I think she’s as good as any actor that I’ve seen in a movie.”
Bogle says he was also disappointed that “Just Mercy” starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, was not acknowledged by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
“To qualify for Oscars, (the films) have to open in New York and Los Angeles by December 31, and ‘Just Mercy,’ there was some buzz about it before, and then they did open it towards the very end of that period. It came out in December. I don’t think a lot of Academy voters got to see it. I don’t know why — I think it’s Warner Brothers — didn’t put more of a push behind that, because you’ve got Jamie Foxx in it, and Jamie Foxx is very good in the film. Of course you have Michael B. Jordan, and even Brie Larson is good in that film — a white actress in this so-called ‘Black-oriented’ film. So that one was deserving of more attention.”
Noteworthy nominations include:
Best Actress: Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Best Animated Short: Matthew Cherry (“Hair Love”)
Best Original Song: “Stand Up” — Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Brian Campbell
The nominees for Original Song will be performed by the artists that performed them in film, including:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” performed by Randy Newman: music and lyric by Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman — performed by Elton John; music by Elton John; lyric by Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough” — performed by Chrissy Metz; music and lyrics by Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — performed by Idina Menzel and Aurora; music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — performed by Cynthia Erivo; music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Erivo
In addition to the five nominated song performances, the show will feature a special appearance by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots, and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone. Noone is the first woman to conduct during an Oscar telecast.
Once again, the Academy Awards presentation will proceed without a designated host, but last year’s winners, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Coleman, Regina King and Rami Malek, will headline a star-studded list of presenters, that also includes Chris Rock, Utkarsh Ambudhar, Spike Lee, Zazie Beetz and Maya Rudolph.
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a statement, “We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors onstage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents.”
Staff writer Jamyra Perry contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.