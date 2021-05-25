The cultural and social documentary “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” is set to air on Netflix on Wednesday, May 26.
Chef, writer and host Stephen Satterfield traces the delicious and traditional foods and recipes that derive from Black people, moving through lines from Africa to Texas and even Philadelphia in this docu-series.
“I’m really helping people deepen their interest and curiosity because I really think that is a very powerful framework. It is a universal experience among all humans. One of the very few that we have and telling stories around. I just think there’s so much possibility to deepen cultural knowledge, appreciation and healthy understanding. Ultimately, that’s my hope. I hope that food is a gateway drug to expanding people’s cultural knowledge and curiosity,” said Satterfield.
The episode titled “Our Founding Chefs” was filmed in Philadelphia.
“We are with Chef Omar Tate. The series moves as the book does in a chronological sequence from enslavement. From Benin in West Africa to the transatlantic migration, and then the arrival in South Carolina, in Charleston. And then there’s kind of a migration story that follows northward, you know, into Philadelphia and New York and then including with the westward migration into Texas,” said Satterfield.
“I think one of my favorite parts about Philly was spending that time with Chef Omar Tate who is a personal friend and truly inspiring and talented chef, who I think does Philadelphia justice,” said the host.
Jessica B. Harris, is the author of the book, “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”, which celebrates the courage, artistry and resourcefulness of the African and African American people, in addition to being the inspiration for show.
“If you look at the book, each chapter, and I think there are 10 chapters, each chapter begins with a place and a story about that place. That place then goes on to lead into the chronology of the history of African Americans in that sense. I am fond of Benin in West Africa which is where the first episode was filmed. My doctoral dissertation is on Senegal, in West Africa, which doesn’t appear in the series but was another place dear to my heart. And then there are all sorts of places in the United States ranging from Dallas, Texas to New Orleans to Martha’s Vineyard to New York and I am a native New Yorker, so there’s all of that,” said Harris.
The author is grateful to Netflix for helping her bring her books to life, even if it wasn’t what she first imagined.
“They had faith in the book, and that it would be able to be turned into something that they wanted to do and I had faith that they could do it. I think we’ve both been paid off royally and they have done an amazing job. You know, I’ve said, it’s not necessarily the adaptation that I would have done, but it’s not supposed to be. That’s what an adaptation is, an adaptation is someone filtering your work through their heads and their minds and their spirits, and getting to know our spirits kind of align. It’s quite wonderful,” said Harris.
She said she hopes that through the series people will realize the important place that African Americans hold when it comes to America’s culture.
“My real hope is that people will begin to understand African American food, and understand through African American food, the foundational importance of African Americans in American culture. We’re the bedrock. We are at the base of it all and that’s important,” said Harris.
Satterfield said he himself gained new understanding and appreciation for rarely explored parts of African American culture.
“Everywhere where we traveled was very profound. The Houston experience really sticks out for me. I really was floored by the cultural preservation of the so-called Black cowboys, the Bruno family, and just riding on horseback, horse and carriage with people, with Black people from ages four to 95 years old, was just such a magical experience. I will never forget,” he said.
