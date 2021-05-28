CNN is set to air “A CNN Special What’s Going On — Marvin Gaye’s Anthem for the Ages” tonight at 11pm Eastern Time.
“The biggest challenge was trying to contain it to just an hour. We could’ve done an entire series. Everyone wanted to talk about their friend and coworker. He was loved!,” said Don Lemon, host of “Don Lemon Tonight”.
Last Friday marked the 50th Anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s iconic and historic “What’s Going On” album. In the “CNN Special: What’s Going On: Marvin Gaye’s Anthem for the Ages”, CNN’s Don Lemon explores the impact and genius of Marvin Gaye, his unprecedented album and the anatomy of several iconic hits from the record that reflect some of the most significant challenges and divisions in the nation today.
“Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN, has a huge passion for the music of Motown, and especially Marvin Gaye and his unprecedented album, “What’s Going On.” As this iconic album turns 50 this year, Zucker turned to our documentary unit to produce an hour that not only celebrates all the incredible music of this brilliant musician, but to explore why this record still means so much to people after fifty years,” said Elise Zeiger, Sr. Producer, CNN Documentary Unit.
According to Zeiger, the most important elements were of course all of the incredible “What’s Going On” songs written and produced by Marvin Gaye.
“We wanted to document how Gaye’s lyrics and melodies transformed the most troubling social issues of his era into an emotional appeal and remarkably have carried over to our current era,” said Zeiger. “The song even captured the discord in our current climate, becoming an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement. The other vital elements for this special were of course the voices of those who know Marvin Gaye and his music best,” said Zeiger.
“I think we continue to learn overtime just how deep of a person he was. I was surprised at his vulnerability. I was surprised that his loved ones were so candid about his addiction issues. We should be celebrating his art because even in his death it continues to teach us and it continues to force us to try to answer that very profound yet simple question, What’s Going On,” said Lemon.
The documentary includes Motown legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, and filmmakers and musicians Spike Lee, Lee Daniels, Maxwell and Andra Day. All of them have incredible insights into the mind and music of Marvin Gaye.
“We wanted to examine the themes of several of the album’s hits from a half-century ago that reflect some of the most significant challenges and divisions to the nation today. Marvin Gaye captured the social unrest of the early 70s, including the Vietnam War, excessive police force, and civil unrest. As our experts analyzed the lyrics of these iconic songs, we found that fifty years later, these same issues; police brutality, poverty, and racism still permeate the country.”
“Without a doubt the hardest part of making this documentary happen was licensing the music of this Marvin Gaye album. We don’t often work on projects involving music properties. They are complicated to deal with,” said Zeiger.
Despite some minor challenges with obtaining the rights to Gaye’s songs, for a variety of reasons, there were many highlights.
“As a lover of film and music ,the highlight personally, was not just being in the same room as director Spike Lee and Motown legend Stevie Wonder, but hearing them speak so passionately about the genius of Marvin Gaye. Their enthusiasm for this man and his music is absolutely contagious and I believe captured in this special. Another highlight was having Stevie Wonder perform a sort of mini-concert for our small doc team. The show contains excerpts of our correspondent Don Lemon singing along with Stevie. This was a truly epic experience!” said Zeiger.
Lemon agrees that moment with Stevie Wonder was without a doubt a hallmark moment.
“The highlight was getting to sit at a piano and sing with Stevie Wonder. Stevie Wonder is a musical genius and legend. Never in a million years would I have imagined that I would be singing his songs and Marvin songs with him,” he said.
“I want viewers to come away with their own feelings, perceptions and conclusions about the album and Marvin. I don’t want to influence their experience. Just enjoy the journey. I know I did,” Lemon said.
