When it comes to Philadelphia history, 1985 was a vital year, two events from opposite sides of the spectrum helped define the year. On one end, we have an all-star concert to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia called Live Aid on the other end we have a bombing that occurred against the MOVE collective.
“You can’t heal what you don’t reveal,” is how Charlamange tha God explains the importance of the docu-series entitled “Summer of 85.”
The Audible Original is being released to celebrate both events. Produced by Kevin Hart and Charlamange tha God’s SBH Productions, with author Chris Morrow serving as both writer and creator. Hart also provides narration.
This is Morrow’s follow up to the highly successful Audible Original “Finding Tamika.”
“Summer of 85” features interviews with Bob Geldof (Founder of Band Aid, Live Aid & Live 8), Patti LaBelle, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Mike Africa Jr.
Morrow (co-founder Loud Speaker Network & Author) and Charlamagne tha God shared how they became involved in the project.
“I have been trying to tell the MOVE story for a long time. It didn’t feel like there was a lot of interest but I give a lot of credit to SBH productions which is Charlamagne and Kevin Hart,” Morrow explained. He added “I was watching footage of Live Aid and I went to that concert as a teenager. It was my first concert that I somehow talked my parents into letting me attend. In recent years due to the film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ there’s been interest revived in the London performance of Queen at Live Aid but no one was talking about Philadelphia,” said Morrow.
Charlamagne expounded by stating “that’s what drew me to the project. I had heard about the MOVE incident and Live Aid but didn’t know about the connection. I didn’t even know that Live Aid was the same summer. I’m also a person that will feed into a conspiracy theory whether I believe it or not. “
In the series description, the members of MOVE were referred to as a cult. Morrow addressed the choice.
“It was a reference back to part of the series where we felt that when we talked to Mike Africa Jr. He said technically by definition MOVE is a cult,” he said.
The MOVE bombings had an impact on its survivors and neighbors. With the recent admission by the University of Penn of using unauthorized remains of MOVE children for anthropology studies, the city is still reeling from the events of that summer.
There is a lot of misinformation surrounding the MOVE bombing. The creator said they tried their best to keep the integrity of the events when telling this story.
“It was really important that we spoke to as many people as possible so that there wouldn’t be any questions about this event really happening, that included Mike Africa Jr. who was not in the MOVE home but grew up in the organization. We also spoke with Baba Renfrow, who was 13 at the time, and grew up on Osage Avenue. He lost his house due to the bombing” Morrow assured.
The producers want listeners to understand that hearing from descendants, survivors, and witnesses of the MOVE bombings will make it real for them. This happened 37 years ago, so it’s not ancient history. Many of those who took part are still alive.
Live Aid in contrast to the MOVE bombings was a celebration of music. It was the MTV-age back when it was a music channel.
The British were once again ruling the charts in America and Madonna was becoming the “Material Girl.” The concert was seen by nearly 2 Billion people from around the globe.
Morrow shares some of the more iconic performances in the Philadelphia portion.
“Madonna performing was huge. The Led Zeppelin reunion because they hadn’t performed since John Bonham died, it turned out to be anticlimactic. But the highlight was the Teddy Pendergrass performance. It was his first live performance since his car crash. He performed “Reach Out and Touch” with Ashford and Simpson. Also Patti LaBelle’s performance was incredibly iconic,” Morrow notes.
Morrow and Charlamagne want the listening audience to remember that what happened to the MOVE members was not just for show, there were real people involved.
On the music front, it’s worth noting that Philadelphia has long been a magnet for musical historical events, long before Roots Picnic and Made in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.