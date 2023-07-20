On Thursday, Philadelphia Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) members gathered at LOVE Park to use their voices and raise awareness about why they are on strike.
Philadelphia serves as a center for numerous film and television productions. In the City of Brotherly Love, films such as “Witness,” “Philadelphia,” “Shazam,” “12 Monkeys,” and of course “Rocky,” were filmed. In addition, shows “Cold Case” and cult classic “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” were both filmed in Philadelphia.
Prominent actors, like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter from “Abbott Elementary,” a show based on the Philadelphia school system, joined the rally cry with other actors in the crowd: “We’re union/United/Never be divided.”
Consequently, it is not surprising that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Philadelphia meeting drew a significant crowd. Like their counterparts in New York and Los Angeles, many of these actors have appeared in multiple productions across the nation and, in some cases, the globe.
The majority of the writers in attendance have written for late-night television. Others live in Philadelphia, having returned due to the pandemic, while others, due to cheaper living costs, are willing to make the two-hour drive to New York for auditions and jobs.
At stake for so many are the residuals that slowly have etched away income due to the rise of streaming, making many ineligible for healthcare benefits.
Some of the strikers who gathered in Love Park explained why they voted for the strike.
Cate Ness who is a SAG-AFTRA member shared why she is striking. “I am a Philly local performer. I am a SAG-AFTRA member and currently not on staff but it’s very important to me to strike. It costs me more and more money to simply work and make a living. It is harder and harder to attain jobs. There’s more demands for self tapes and everything else. We need good representation and we need a fair contract. The contracts that we have don’t reflect that cost and the reality of the country anymore. I am here to be a voice for others and the next generation. There is more filming taking place outside of LA and New York. More and more, productions are being filmed in the Mid-East and here, helping the industry grow and save money.”
Actor Nakia Dillard, who has among his acting credits TV shows “The Wonder Years,” “Black Lightning,” “BMF,” and various other films, shared his reasons for joining the effort.
“I’ve been a SAG-AFTRA member since 2004. Living in Philly it’s always been hard to find work. Although many productions are filmed here we often aren’t hired for vital parts. Instead they use us as background actors or extras,” Dillard explains.
“I would like for that to change, where we in Philly can work enough to support our families in our art. It’s been hard meeting the health insurance threshold.”
Another SAG-AFTRA striker, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke about one of the pieces of contemplation between the studios and the strikers residuals. “I am a commercial actors but the way the formula works is that if a show airs on network TV there’s a payout, but once that show gets platformed on a streamer, that money pretty much dries up. The increase of audiences watching shows on streams means less payout, making it harder to qualify for health insurance.”
Veteran actor Brian Anthony Wilson, who came to prominence via his role as Vernon Holley on “The Wire,” is a Philadelphia native and still calls the area home. A career that has spanned 26 years with credits in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “The Sopranos,” “Law & Order: SUV,” and more recently in “Mare of Easttown,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and the new “Interview with the Vampire,” shared why he was lending his support.
“Viola Davis, who I met after the second preview of “Fences” years ago, who is very lovely, said ‘pay me what I’m worth,’” Wilson recalled. “She can say that but I can’t say that because if I do, I’m out work. We need to catch up. We are totally behind in terms of fair wages. So, we gotta do what we gotta do.”
WGA strike captain for Philadelphia, who also chose to remain anonymous, “also reiterated what so many keep echoing. This is about paying us for our contribution to the industry. Without talent, there’s no content and it’s important that the deal reflects our value.”
The actors and writers who gathered at LOVE Park are carrying on a strong Philadelphia history of unions. The community is made up of working-class people, and this is mirrored in those who bring us the arts. They, like so many other workers in today’s workforce, want to be respected and compensated appropriately.
