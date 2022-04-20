Wu-Tang Clan is considered by many to be the greatest rap group of all time. Wu-Tang member Raekwon said what makes them great is the sense of community that surrounds the group and his latest project, Community Linx, channels that spirit.
“The brand Diadora, which is one of my favorite sneaker companies partnered with me. We collaborated with Foot Locker and Champs and came up with this project called Community Linx. We come back into urban communities and give these people platforms to express themselves, you know, with the talent and abilities to be inside the music business,” Raekwon said.
The rapper said he owes his career to his community and it drives him to give back.
“Community is everything because it allows you to feel some kind of support system. When you see people that are trying to do something better for themselves, they got to have somewhere where they can turn to. We know how tough it is to come out of some of these communities where if you don't have any motivation or any big brother or big sister and showing you, it just makes your job a little bit harder to be creative and be the person that you want to be. We love the fact that we represent communities where people want to uplift people, that was one of the things that went far for us as Wu-Tang Clan,” Raekwon said.
The Community Linx collaboration allows Raekwon to design small fashion collections built with and for local communities. The Philly-inspired Diadora N9002 is available in men's sizes exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports this April for $120. Each capsule collection provides direct aid to local communities by providing tools, resources, and a wealth of knowledge to up-and-coming musicians. The Philly leg of the project provides opportunities for 20 Philadelphia artists.
“We travel to a couple of different cities to see what's going on in these communities and give them some support when needed when it comes to their professions. The aim is for them to strive to be better, so me and a couple of my celebrity friends got together and we just wanted to do this project and represent some of my favorite cities that I love to go to,” he said.
The New York native said Philadelphia feels like a second home to him and his fellow Wu-Tang members, so he had to include it on the list of cities that he visits and helps.
“Back in the 90s when we first hit the scene, Philly was so big to us and so there's so much there for us that I would even come down to hang out in Philly even if we weren't working. The love we felt, the way they respected what we were doing, it was just something that I always remember. You always remember those favorite places that you've been, when your career first takes off. Every time we do a show in Philly, it’s always sold out,” Raekwon said.
Raekwon has another collaboration coming up soon. Wu-Tang Clan is teaming up with Nas this summer for the “NY State of Mind” tour later this year and are stopping in the Philadelphia area. The show will take place at the Waterfront Music Pavilion on Sept. 8.
