All things considered, growing up in a musical family should have meant that Samara Joy would grow up to pursue music too.
And so she did. The Bronx native has musical roots to Philadelphia through her paternal grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, founders of the well-known Philadelphia-based gospel group, The Savettes. Another inspiration came from her father, who toured with the renowned gospel artist Andrae Crouch.
"Growing up, my home was always filled with music, from the sounds of my father's and grandparents' songs, to many gospel and R&B artists, including Stevie Wonder, Kim Burrell, George Duke and many, many other stars of the day," she recalls.
And so she continues, knowing she always wanted to be a singer. Joy was first introduced to jazz while attending Fordham High School for the Arts, where she performed regularly with the jazz band and eventually won Best Vocalist at an Essentially Ellington Competition.
"But jazz was not my true focus until I went to college at SUNY Purchase and was accepted into their acclaimed jazz program, with a faculty that includes many jazz masters — like guitarist Pasquale Grasso and drummer Kenny Washington," she explains.
At college the young vocalist acknowledges that her love of jazz was sparked by her friends.
"They were all really into jazz and would share lots of their recordings with me. But the turning point came when I listened to Sarah Vaughn's version of 'Lover Man.' And then I was hooked," Joy said.
Interestingly, Joy will be joining Grasso as the Annenberg Center's spring 2021 digital season kicks off its livestream performance Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Today, just 21 years old and still in college completing her senior year, Joy has accomplished quite a lot. Finishing up her first self-titled album, she's already performed in many of the great jazz venues in New York City, including The Blue Note and Dizzy's Club Coca Cola. She's also worked with some of the world's jazz greats such as Christian McBride, Jon Faddis and Cyrus Chestnut to name a few.
Pursuing her love of jazz with hard work and passion, she was named the Ella Fitzgerald Scholar, and in 2019 won the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition.
"I would say winning that competition has helped advance my career, only because people now attach it to my name and people do seem impressed by it," Joy says modestly.
For the future, she says she would like to perform on a much larger scale and maybe work in films, sort of like being the jazz singer in the background.
This vocalist says one of her major challenges "is to get people to understand what it (jazz) means. After all, jazz is really Black American music. Jazz is a part of Black history and it's a part of American history. It's important music. It's great music. And hopefully I can convey that when I perform."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.