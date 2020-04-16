The award-winning fan favorite "Unsung," continues with an episode on the unique and engaging artist Al Jarreau, airing on TV ONE.
Known as the "Acrobat of Scat," Al Jarreau.," a six-time Grammy winner who passed away in 2017, began his career as a jazz singer, adding his amazing vocal dexterity to such standards as "Take Five" and "We Got By."
He ultimately became known for his vocal versatility, interpreting everything from jazz to pop to soul, and building a loyal fan following along the way.
Through the years, WDAS radio icon Patty Jackson played Jarreau's numerous hits including "After All," "Mornin'" "Boogie Down," "Spain," and "Distracted,"as well as his platinum seller, "We're in This Love Together. Jackson also had an opportunity to interview the charming and supremely talented artist.
"A wonderful man, A smile that lights up a room ... great musical knowledge. It was like talking to a musical encyclopedia!" Jackson said.
Jarreau's melodic delivery and signature sound became known to a wider audience in 1985, when he co-wrote and sang the theme song for the romantic comedy, "Moonlighting," starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd.
"Unsung" explores the unique life and career of Jarreau with the help of captivating performance footage, along with interviews with the industry giants who helped build his career, including Jay Graydon (songwriter/producer), Jerry Levin (former tour manager), Chris Walker (former musical director), Paul Brown (producer), Steve Ivory (music historian), Roger Murrah (songwriter) and master bassist, Marcus Miller.
In the latter years of his life, Jarreau became a great friend to the city of Philadelphia, appearing in the beloved West Oak Lane Jazz Festival in 2010. In 2015, he took his commitment even further, conducting two days of vocal Masterclasses at the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts. The event was part of The Mann's Artist-N-Residency program, and on this particular occasion, I had the opportunity to sit down with Jarreau and absorb his sweet spirit and wealth of knowledge. He was clearly overjoyed to be giving some of the best young singers in Philadelphia and Camden his personal attention. "All they had to do was ask!" he exclaimed.
"Al Jarreau was a remarkably influential and memorable voice that comes along once in a humanity period," said Dyana Williams of Classix FM 107.9. "He melded various genres in an effortless style of his own that was purely enchanting. As a radio personality back in 80s on 105.3 WDAS in Philly, I played his music with pleasure. Al was a perennial favorite of listeners and frequently requested. The song and video for "Mornin'" always lifts my spirits!"
