SILVER SPRING, Maryland — TV One announced Monday the presentation of a virtual town hall to discuss the history, impact and legacy of Go-Go music. An esteemed panel will examine how the music serves as a platform for African Americans to address issues such as class struggles, gentrification and the music’s impact on Black culture. “The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute My City” virtual town hall will debut on TV One’s Facebook page and WKYS and MAJIC’s digital and social media platforms Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET.
As the nation grapples with how to address the racial injustice evidenced by the recent killings of unarmed African Americans, the panelists will also discuss the parallels between the Don’t Mute DC movement and the current social justice protests throughout the country.
The virtual town hall will set the stage for the debut of TV One’s original Go-go music documentary, “The Beat Don’t Stop,” which premieres Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Radio One syndicated personality DJ QuickSilva, host of The QuickSilva Show with Dominique the Diva, will moderate the town hall.
The esteemed panelists include Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser; CNN political analyst and White House correspondent April Ryan; community activist and Don’t Mute DC co-organizer Ron Moten; Backyard Band founding member and actor Anwan “Big G” Glover; Howard University assistant professor and author Dr. Natalie Hopkinson; Radio One personality Vic Jagger; media correspondent Jawn Murray; music executive Bo Sampson; and radio personality Big Brother Konan.
“The Beat Don’t Stop” documentary highlights the history and legacy of go-go music and the trailblazing legends and stars who have carried the sounds throughout the decades.
The film also delves into the evolution of the Go-go culture, celebrating the legacy of the Godfather of Go-go music, Chuck Brown, and the pivotal role Radio One played as the original broadcast platform for the music genre.
It also recounts the passion that fueled social movements, including the internationally recognized Don’t Mute DC campaign, which demonstrates the music’s power and influence amid a rapidly changing cultural landscape.
