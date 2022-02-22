After a rough fifteen months of hard work and some setbacks, Nayef Issa, founder of Nü Androids, and Meg Basset, managing partner of Cake Productions, alongside DJ and “FEMME HOUSE” co-founder LP Giobbi, are getting the dance and DJ community back together with their 12 city takeover tour kicking off in Philadelphia on Feb. 25.
Hoping to inspire and educate underrepresented communities into learning how to be their own music makers, the tour will offer a free in-person production workshop for Philly creatives from 5-7 p.m., and a party that evening from 10 p.m. — 2 a.m.; all located at the Warehouse on Watts, (W.O.W).
With the tour’s emphasis being on equity, “FEMME HOUSE” co-founder Giobbi states exactly why she wants to see more women in the space, “I just think the more we see ourselves doing whatever the [explicit] we want to do, the more we’ll do whatever the [explicit] we want to do. So that’s why we’re doing this and why it came to be.” Giobbi shares triumphantly.
Launched in 2019 by Giobbi and Lauren A. Spalding, the FEMME HOUSE non-profit was created to address the equity problem that women and gender-expansive individuals face on the production side of music. FEMME HOUSE offers courses, workshop sessions, classes, scholarships, and more in an effort to teach other women and gender-expansive and non-conforming individuals about musical engineering and the technical aspect of creating music.
“We just wanted to make sure we’re keeping all our workshops free for access to women of color. Just trying to equal out the playing field, and [to] make sure I’m doing my part as a white woman to support and listen,” says Giobbi. T
From Philadelphia to Washington D.C. To Brooklyn and Seattle, the FEMME HOUSE Takeover tour’s quest to deliver education and equity has their team traveling far and wide. The workshops throughout this tour will allow attendees to learn the basics of production. With an array of topics being covered from understanding MIDI, recording audio and software instruments, and more, workshop goers can expect a very hands-on learning experience.
Bringing music and inclusive philosophy on a 12 city tour is just the type of innovation that excites both promoters. Issa, a seasoned promoter who managed to amass over 150 shows including a show with the late Virgil Abloh, shares his enthusiasm for doing something new and positive for the community. “It’s a win-win situation. We’re doing something that’s pushing the envelope forward with the female production scene, but then also making it inclusive for everybody for the actual show.” she said.
In production, roughly 2% of producers are non-male, an unsettling statistic for artists like Giobbi. The “FEMME HOUSE” tour aims to amplify the non-profit’s mission to diversify the technical and production space so it’s inclusive to all interested parties despite race, gender, or sexual orientation.
“I think the thing that’s missing in this 2% producer female [problem] is education and visual representation. So we’re fighting with education in the workshop and then the show at night is a full female lineup of DJs and producers,” says Giobbi.
The “FEMME HOUSE” tour kicks off in Philadelphia on Feb. 25 with workshop tickets still available. for more information, visit thisisfemmehouse.com/takeovertour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.