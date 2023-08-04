Up until the time he was nine 9 years old, he was content with the thought of becoming a baseball player when he grew up.
“But when I was about 10 years old, I saw Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 on TV and that completely changed my mind,” says the iconic jazz and R&B musician Marcus Miller. The bassist, composer and multi-instrumentalist is coming to Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Saturday, April 5.
As a member of the board of directors for the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, Miller is a revered figure in the music industry who has contributed to numerous projects. The impressive list includes creating and producing the Lift Every Voice GOTV event in 2020, and contributing to UNESCO’s United Against Racism video.
Long considered one of the premier electric bassists, Miller has recorded more than 500 albums and has performed with musical legends such as Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Herbie Hancock.
“I come by my love of music quite naturally,” the Brooklyn-born Miller says. “I grew up in a musical family. My father, William Miller, was a church organist and choir director.
“I loved all sorts of music. Matter of fact, during the ‘70s, I was heavily into soul music, and by the age of 15 I was performing professionally.”
Growing up — and wisely changing his career goals — Miller became classically trained as a clarinetist, and later learned to play keyboards, saxophone and guitar. Eventually, however, it was the bass guitar that captured his heart.
Miller spent 15 years as a session musician while working, playing and performing with many of the top luminaries of the day.
As a composer, Miller co-wrote and produced several songs on albums for Miles Davis, David Sanborn, Luther Vandross and others.
Over the years he’s been nominated for, and won, numerous Grammy Awards. In 2021, Bass Player magazine awarded Miller a Lifetime Achievement Award. And there have been many more accolades that have come his way — but not without the sacrifices that also come with fame.
“People often ask me how I did it, how I achieved my goals. And I am quick to tell them it’s not without being willing to do a lot of hard work,” Miller begins. “You have to love it so much that all the hard work you have to do doesn’t seem like hard work at all. And you have to like to spend a lot of time by yourself, practicing for hours and hours.
“And if you can make it through your teenage years missing out on all the socialization that generally happens all during those years, that will be another factor. And if you can’t do all these things, and more, then you’re probably not cut out to be a musician.”
But if you can answer yes to all those things, then you can enjoy seeing all the effects you can have on people, he adds, “and it’s a wonderful thing to see.’’
And on writing your own music, Miller insists that truly creative people can always find a way to make music. “There’s always a song in your head, we just may not know it. It comes from listening to music, to watching your parents dance. And by the time you’re 15 or 16, people can turn inward and just naturally find that music. It’s just there, it’s natural.
“And so, if you wake early in the morning one day and hear that music, trust your instincts and don’t listen to the negative voice that says, ‘Oh this won’t work,’” Miller continues. “Listen to the positive one that says, ‘Oh yes it can!’ It’s like Quincy Jones once told me, he said if you don’t listen to that voice and write it down, then it’ll just move over to the next house and Henry Mancini will get it.”
Just returning from a tour of Europe, Miller delights in telling the story of playing before a huge crowd in Russia. He says, “There may have been 6,000 people out there — people I couldn’t talk to, people I couldn’t even say hello to. Yet when we finished playing, the crowd burst into applause. The people went crazy, and you realized then that you just found a way to connect with them.”
