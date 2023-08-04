MARCUS MILLER

Returning from a tour in Europe, Marcus Miller will be performing at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Up until the time he was nine 9 years old, he was content with the thought of becoming a baseball player when he grew up.

“But when I was about 10 years old, I saw Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 on TV and that completely changed my mind,” says the iconic jazz and R&B musician Marcus Miller. The bassist, composer and multi-instrumentalist is coming to Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Saturday, April 5.

