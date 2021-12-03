While it may still be chilly in Philly, it’s Summer at the Wilmington Playhouse.
That’s because on Dec. 4 and 5, the North American Tour of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” will make its Wilmington premiere at The Playhouse on Rodney Square.
Donna Summer was a girl from Boston who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what audiences didn’t know was how she risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed.
In this production, three actresses share the role of Summer at various times in her life. Amahri Edwards-Jones appears as “Duckling Diva,” Charis Gullage appears as “Disco Donna,” and Brittny Smith is “Diva Donna.”
Smith, a native of Houston, Texas, explains that as “Diva Donna,” she becomes the narrator of the show, looking back at various stages of Summer’s life.
“I’m the oldest Donna,” says Smith. “I open the show as we go back into her life to explain things. It’s sort of like a coming of age piece. There’s young Donna, the disco Donna, and finally me, and it’s my job to explain the things that happened in her life to ultimately make her the woman she became.”
She adds that with three actresses portraying Summer at various stages of her life and career makes it easier to go back and forth and understand what her life was like.
Smith says her own life was one always punctuated by performing. “By the time I was seven, I was already performing. By the age of eight, I was doing national commercials. I loved it all and knew I wanted to make it my life’s work.”
Taking her craft seriously, Smith attended college to receive her B.A. in radio, TV and film, and a Masters in Education, which was primarily her parents’ idea – so she’d have something to fall back on, just in case.
She says, “And during the pandemic especially, when the theater was shutting down and there were no roles to be had, that degree and teaching helped me through some of the really hard times.”
Before the pandemic hit and everything changed, Smith’s professional career was quite impressive, and included appearances in TV and film, recording contracts, musical theater, and national and international touring. And although she says she’s having a fabulous time in this show, she does admit it’s somewhat of a departure.
“Being from the South, musical theater wasn’t always that important to us. R&B, country and soul – that was the kind of music I was familiar with,” Smith explains. “But after being in this show, complete with such a supportive and talented cast, I’ve learned to love it all. With all the singing, acting and dancing combined, what could be better?”
Well, maybe just one little thing could be. “My hope for the future would be one day to play Angelica in ‘Hamilton.’ True, I didn’t go to Julliard, and I don’t have real classical training. But I know if I ever got the chance I’d be perfect for the role!”
Tickets start at $30 and are available at BroadwayinWilmington.org or by calling 302-888-0200.
