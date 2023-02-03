Throughout the years, they have accumulated 12 gold records with their hits, climbing to the top of both the pop and rhythm and blues charts.
Along the way, they earned six Grammy-nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and sold millions of records worldwide in the process.
Over the years, they have produced such hits as “Rubberband Man,” “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be,” “I’m Falling in Love,” and many, many more.
So, it should come as no surprise to anyone that The Spinners, who have always made such timeless music, should still be using their classic sound to attract audiences all around the world.
Formed originally in 1954, and now, after more than half a century of performing, the group has even produced a new album just last year. Aptly titled “Round the Block and Back Again,” this is a group that has surely stood the test of time.
And on Feb. 18, Henry Fambrough (an original member of the group), C.J. Jefferson, Marvin Taylor, Ronnie Moss, and Jessie Peck will be taking the stage at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside.
Speaking for the group, Peck, a long-time resident of Detroit, remembers the constant sounds of Motown as he was growing up.
“In fact, there was nothing playing in my house but the old Motown sounds,” he remembers. “I even remember when my dad came home from work; he’d often have a little 45-record with him, and sometimes even a whole album. And here would be that great music again!”
Peck admits he loved all the music of the day – from The Spinners, The Temptations, James Brown, and others.
And, Peck says, “One of the very first concerts I ever saw was one by The Spinners when I was just 10 or 11 years old. I think it was at that moment that I decided that’s what I wanted to do with my life. But of course I had no idea then that eventually I would join them. But here I am today!”
With a solid musical background behind him – in school he learned to play the trumpet, joined the marching band and the choir, and later joined his first singing group called Unique – Peck’s addition to The Spinners felt like where he should be.
“In 2008, when Pervis Jackson passed away, there was a great sadness in the group and around the world. It was a very sad day for all of us,” Peck recalls. “The group needed another singer and I was asked to audition. It took me three months of auditioning to find out I finally made it. I would be hired. I knew this was my true calling.”
Today, Peck admits he’s overjoyed to be a member of this group because it’s his dream come true. “Singing and harmonizing are my first loves. The stage is where I first heard The Spinners, and the stage is where I feel most at home. And I’m so happy to be part of the legacy that is The Spinners.”
But, he goes on, “I have other goals in mind as well. When I’m not on the road I like to do voiceover work, maybe someday even doing voiceovers for films. I’d even like to host my own TV show someday. I love interacting with the audience and making new friends.”
And for others out there who may have their own dreams, Peck says, “Never give up on your dreams. Believe in yourself. And if you’re not happy doing what you’re doing today, change your life. Go live that dream!”
For more information, call the Keswick box office at 215-572-7650, or visit keswicktheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.