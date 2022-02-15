The annual Roots Picnic has resumed after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. This year's celebrations will take place at The Mann Center in Fairmount Park. After years of being held on a single day, the festival will now be held over two days for the first time in many years.
The festival's theme this year is a celebration of R&B, with a dash of classic hip hop tossed in for good measure as well. For the first time, the legendary Mary J. Blige will headline the festival, supported by The Roots.
Newcomer Summer Walker will also grace the stage with her unique musical stylings. In keeping with the R & B vibe, Philadelphia's own Jazmine Sullivan will perform at Roots Picnic for the first time.
The R&B theme will be expanded with the Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild.
It has always been a goal of Roots Picnic to provide audiences with unique musical experiences, and this year's offering comes in the form of Kamasi Washington's performance. With his hybrid style that is equal parts Jazz, Funk, and Fusion, Washington is sure to turn the event upside down when he takes to the stage.
With J-Period on the 1s and 2s, Black Thought will once again provide a mixtape-live experience for listeners. He'll be accompanied by the Miami Don Rick Ross and Griselda's Benny the Butcher for the set.
Additionally gracing the stages are Wiz Kid, Masego, G Herbo, Freddie Gibbs, Yebba, Chief Keef, Babyface Ray, Muni Long, CKay, Protoje, Serpentwithfeet, Ambre, Alex Isley, Kur, Durand, Mu Mu Fresh, Jordan Hawkins, Macc N Cheese, and Aquil Dawud.
Tierra Whack, DJ Diamond Kuts, DJ Aktive, Bilal in accompaniment with Robert Glasper, and singer Suzanne Christine will join Jazmine Sullivan in representing Philadelphia. For good measure, a unique set by West Philly's own DJ Jazzy Jeff will be performed in collaboration with the iconic Rakim.
Bringing a different spin to the festivities are two artists from the opposite spectrum of music. Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin and Country sensation Mickey Guyton, who is fresh off her triumphant singing of the national anthem.
While the festival will feature a variety of musical styles to keep your afternoons interesting, it will also boast a podcasting experience. It's being curated by the hometown duo of Wallo and Gillie The King. Their podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game will record a live episode alongside Questlove Supreme, Rory & Mal, Jemele Hill Unbothered, Earn Your Leisure, Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious, Around the Way Curls, Podcast Bols, and FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris, allowing concertgoers to get more bang for their buck.
A special fan club presale goes live today, Feb. 15. Weekend and limited single-day tickets will be on sale, (including VIP packages) on Feb 18. For more information, visit livenationurban.com.
