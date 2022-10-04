Formed in 2017, the members of the Resistance Revival Chorus (RRC) use singing as a form of political protest.
Their foundation, spurred by a desire to speak out and join a resistance against then President Donald Trump, has earned them international praise and even a place on the stage beside Kesha during the 2018 Grammy Awards.
“I would say one of our main goals is to be the voice of people whose voices are not always heard,” says ArinMaya Lawrence, one of the singers who's been with the group since its inception in 2017. “We also want to inspire others who can make their voices heard, to continue to make them heard loud and clear.”
Chorus members are touring musicians, film and television actors, Broadway performers, gospel singers, political activists and so much more.
From major concert halls and music festivals, to pop-up performances for unsuspecting subway riders, the Chorus performers protest song from our rich history while embracing joy as an act of resistance.
And on Oct. 7, the RRC will perform for a one-of-a-kind event at Downstage @ The Mann. Drawing from a large collective of more than 60 women and non-binary singers, the Chorus will continue to fuse music and activism, inspiring change and uplifting women's voices in the music industry and the world.
“The songs we perform are written by the group and by others,” Lawrence explains. “And when we write songs, we try to make them meaningful but simple enough so that others can sing along with us.”
Lawrence, who has been described as an inspirational genre-bending singer, songwriter, sound healer, and activist, was once labeled by Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Gregory Porter as a vocalist with “a unique and ancient sound.”
Though she's lovingly been called “the Mayor of Brooklyn” because of her continued love of Brooklyn where she once lived for more than a decade, she's originally from Chicago's South Side where her artistic training began with studies in West African dance and rhythms, continued in numerous church and community choirs, and was fostered by her parents' diverse record collection.
“In the beginning, I always wanted to find a way to use my voice. I always loved to sing,” Lawrence says. And so she went on to study traditional Black music with Bobby McFerrin and others. Her advanced studies also led her to Howard University, and then Stanford University.
Inspired by various experiences and her studies at New York Open Center's 190-hour Integrative Sound and Music Practitioner Training, she created Meditation Moments and Melanation Moments – free community sound healing offerings intended to help people self heal and center themselves in the midst of COVID-19.
And with it all, she continues to tour with RRC, and devote much of her time with their mission and their music, “which is to use our voices to create and send protest messages but also to create joy.
“I believe we all have a responsibility to create a more gentle and kinder world.”
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster or the Mann Box Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.