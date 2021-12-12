The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra presents its annual musical tradition to celebrate the holidays on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. at Penn Live Arts.
First on the program will be Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s “Harlem Nutcracker,” under the direction of POPS Artistic Director for Jazz, Terell Stafford. Infused with the music of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” the piece offers songs like”Peanut Brittle Brigade,” “Sugar Rum Cherry,” and more.
In the second half of the show, the POPS Jazz Orchestra celebrates the 100th birthday of jazz saxophone legend Charlie Parker. For this set, Stafford has selected guest artists Charles McPherson and Jaleel Shaw, along with POPS Jazz Orchestra saxophonist Dick Oatts, to represent Parker’s musical style. The show will include numbers such as “Yardbird Suite,” “Chasin’ the Bird,” “Shaw ‘Nuff,” and more.
While many noted saxophonists credit Parker as their inspiration, Shaw, who grew up in Philly, also credits a lot of his early sax appeal to his mother, who was constantly playing jazz records in their home.
“I guess because I heard so much music all the time, I eventually wanted to play music myself,” Shaw remembers. “Mom agreed, but voted against me playing the drums or the trumpet, saying they were just too loud. So I decided on the saxophone, but none were available at the time. So I started out on the clarinet, but a year later I finally got my alto sax.”
And so began a brilliant career. Along the way, Shaw had many mentors including jazz instructor Lovette Hines and Grover Washington, among others. His education began at the High School for Creative & Performing Arts, but he later transferred to and graduated from George Washington High School.
“After my high school graduation I got a full tuition scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston,’ Shaw says, “and I earned a dual degree in Music Education and Performance.”
While attending Berklee his talent was recognized with The Billboard Endowed Scholarship for Outstanding Academic and Musical Achievement, The Boston Jazz Society Award, The Woodwind Department Chair Awards and The Outstanding Student Teacher Award.
“After I left Berklee, I got a scholarship to the Manhattan School of Music in New York, eventually receiving my Masters Degree in Jazz Performance,” Shaw says.
Later, he debuted his album “Perspective,” which received rave reviews. And his composition “The Heavyweight Champion” received an ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Award.
Today, Shaw is a professor at the Manhattan School, and enjoys telling his students that, “as with anything else in life you have to build the best foundation you can. You have to learn to be selfless and share your gift with others.
“Also,” he continues, “you have to keep recording, get involved in every project that comes your way, and keep being creative. Remember that music is like life – it’s a never ending journey. There’s so much more to see and enjoy and experience every single day.”
