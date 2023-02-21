Nothing says summer like the Roots Picnic. Diddy with the Roots along with Ms. Lauryn Hill performing her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert will all be headlining the Roots Picnic on June 3 and 4.
The Roots Picnic was established in 2007 and remained at Penn's Landing's Festival Pier until 2018. In 2019, it more than doubled in size by expanding to the Mann Center in West Fairmount Park. Due to COVID, it was a virtual-only event for two years until returning as a two-day event last year with close to 30,000 attendees per day.
This year's Picnic kicks off on Friday, June 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia with a comedy show and concert featuring Dave Chappelle and The Roots.
On Saturday, the two-day festival will move on to various stages at the Mann campus. Separate tickets and admission will be required for Wells Fargo and Mann Center events.
A podcast stage including Charlamagne tha God, DJ Akademiks, Questlove Supreme, Don't Call Me White Girl, and People's Party with Talib Kweli are included in the lineup for the hip hop and R&B event produced by The Roots and Live Nation Urban.
In addition to the headliners, Soulquarians, an all-star band led by Roots drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and featuring Roy Ayers and the Isley Brothers, will perform at the Picnic.
Roots rapper Tariq Trotter, also known as Black Thought, will be joined on this year's Black Thought Live Mixtape by Philadelphia rapper Eve, and Busta Rhymes, who stole the show at the 50th anniversary of hip-hop homage arranged by Questlove and The Roots during the Grammys.
Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, and DVSN are among the other featured acts. State Property will reunite with Beanie Sigel and Freeway — Philly always has to represent — and Young Guns, Oschino & Sparks, and Peedi Crakk for the Picnic. The Grammy-winning gospel group Maverick City, Miami rap duo City Girls, and rising Memphis rhymer GloRilla will also perform.
Syd, an alt-R&B singer and songwriter, will also play, as will Adam Blackstone, a bassist from Philadelphia who will be joined by Coco Jones and Mary Mary. A Go Go showcase will feature Backyard Band and Rare Essence in addition to Philadelphia performers Fridayy, DJ Drama, and Kindred the Family Soul.
Some may object to Chappelle performing on the Roots stage due to his controversial views on transgender people, but The Roots have had a long relationship with the performer dating back to "Dave Chappelle's Block Party," and the comedian was scheduled to perform in 2018 but the festival was cut short due to inclement weather.
Hill is commemorating the 25th anniversary of her classic 1998 solo debut album, which, along with OutKast's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below," remains the only hip-hop album to win a Grammy for Album of the Year.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 after a Roots fan club presale begins at noon on Feb. 21 for both the Chappelle performance and the Picnic at the Mann.
For more information on the Roots Picnic, performances, schedules and sales, please visit www.therootspicnic.com/
