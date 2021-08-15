Tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys on a street corner to some of the biggest hits ever recorded, The Doo Wop Project will heat up the stage at Bristol Riverside Theatre Aug. 27-28 at 8 p.m.
Featuring five artists with Broadway credits, the show will take audiences on a journey featuring tunes from such groups as The Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos, through the vocal artistry of such performers as The Temptations and The Four Seasons, all the way to “DooWopified” versions of modern hits from such luminaries as Michael Jackson, Maroon 5, Sam Smith and Smokey Robinson.
Charl Brown, who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as Smokey Robinson in “Motown The Musical,” is one of the featured performers in The Project.
Brown, a native of California, admits he was bitten by the show business bug when he was around 13 years old, which is when he entered the Performing Arts High School.
“From there I fell in love with theater and understood it could be a real career choice for me. I knew then that I wanted to become a Broadway star. And when my parents took me to New York to see my first Broadway show, which was ‘Jelly’s Last Jam,’ with Gregory Hines, I was hooked.
“And so right after I graduated from the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts, I went off on a European tour in ‘Hair.’ And once I got back, I decided to move to New York, and see if I could make my dream come true,” Brown explains.
And once he got to the Big Apple, things began to fall into place. “I got a role in ‘Jersey Boys’ on Broadway, and ‘Motown the Musical’ too, which is where I got my first Tony nomination.
Appearing as Smokey Robinson once again in the Doo Wop Project (Brown has also played him in London’s West End), some of Robinson’s most notable tunes will be featured.
Brown says that all of the performers sing together at times, and then each one, individually, steps out and talks about himself and some of the highlights of his career, including the Broadway highlights.
“In general, I think my career has lent itself to the ‘50s and ‘60s, which I think was sort of the golden age of music, which is why I believed we focused in on this time period and this music. As I say in the show, ‘They don’t make songs like that anymore – great tunes with great melodies about love and longing.’ And so performing in an era that I feel fits best for me is really what keeps me going.”
And he quickly adds that the best part of doing this show is “spreading our infectious love for theater and music across the world. And to be able to be on stage with the guys I call my brothers, in a show we created and get paid to do, is perhaps the best part of all. I do think we share a very close bond which I think shows on stage.
According to Brown, Bristol is just one stop in the group’s international tour. “Before the pandemic, we had traveled as far as Beijing, China, the Caribbean and all over the world. After Bristol, we’ll be performing all over the United States. Before the pandemic, many of our shows were either canceled or postponed. but now we’re starting to get everything together again.”
For more information or to get tickets visit brtstage.org.
