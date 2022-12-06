They caught the rising tide of R&B music at just the right time.
The early 1960s was a time when young male groups were coming into their own, and so were The Delfonics.
In fact, 18 of their songs made music history when they reached the Billboard Top 100s with hit songs like “For The Love I Give To You,” “Ready Or Not Here I Come,” “I Try Over And Over Again.”
And on Friday, Dec. 9, the group will be appearing at the Xcite Center — Parx Casino & Racing along with Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New stylistics, and The Legendary Blue Notes.
“Back in the 50s or early 60s, the Delfonics were founded by the late William Hart and their sound instantly took off,” says Mike Washington, a musician/singer himself who now serves as the group’s musical director.
Washington explains that not long after they were formed and signed with Cameo Records, they were introduced to Thom Bell, the man who would make them famous. Bell dreamed of creating a Philly version of Motown and struck gold with the Delfonics.
“Recorded and released in 1968, their first album, on the Philly Grove record label, featured the hit song “La-La (Means I love You)” and was an instant hit with many others to follow,” Washington explains.
As the group’s musical director, Washington says his responsibilities go far beyond the music.”I book the hotel rooms when we travel – and they do travel a lot, nationally and internationally. I have to organize all the details that come with directing a group like this, and believe me, there are many. In fact, I wear many hats for the group whose music we call Philadelphia soul, which is smoother than the traditional soul music.”
Washington insists their music is still very popular even in such faraway places as India, Italy and elsewhere, and is still accepted and loved.
But after so many years, what accounts for the group’s longevity? Washington says it’s because the Delfonics’ music is iconic.
“We build a whole show around their music and their moves,” Washington says. “Their harmony is wonderful, and their songs are about peace and love. And all that still comes through at a tine when the world is still yearning for peace and love.”
Today, Washington admits he feels “blessed t be part of the Delfonics. And we just want to keep the memories and the music alive, and center on the legacy of William Hart that he laid down for us.”
The group is currently working on upcoming tour dates. “But don’t be fooled,” Washington urges.
“There are many fake groups out there claiming to be The Delfonics but are not. So be sure to come out to see the one and the original Delfonics!”
For tickets call 1-800-515-2171.
