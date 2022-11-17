Since 1979, the Philly Pops has been a Philadelphia institution, from summer concerts to holiday events. The board's announcement that the organization will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season was met with regret.
Wednesday, Pops President Frank Giordano and Board Chair Joseph DelRasso announced the news in an online statement and a message to subscribers and ticket holders.
“Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community that has loved and supported the Philly POPS since 1979,” they wrote.
The pandemic had significant effects on the industry. The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance projected that the city's arts and cultural industry would lose $371 million between March 2020 and March 2021. For some organizations, the hole was insurmountable.
The orchestra stated that it will continue to honor the terms and conditions of its existing contract with its current musicians, and that it is working to determine how to continue Pops programming in the city.
The curtain has not yet fallen on the Pops, however. The orchestra promises to follow its remaining season commitments, including 10 concerts, one of which is the popular "A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season" in December.
The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia will perform its annual holiday tradition, The Harlem Nutcracker, at World Café Live on Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
During the performance, the Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, under the direction of POPS Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford, will perform The Harlem Nutcracker by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.
The 1960 release of Ellington and Strayhorn's The Harlem Nutcracker infused Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite with jazzy vitality, with song titles like "Peanut Brittle Brigade" (based on "March") and "Sugar Rum Cherry'' (based on "Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy"). The suite exemplifies Ellington and Strayhorn versatility as composers and arrangers, as the songs encompass a wide range of musical sounds, emotions, and settings. This is their eighth production of The Harlem Nutcracker, a tradition started to honor the iconic jazz saxophonist Jimmy Heath.
The second set is The Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia's pandemic-delayed tribute to Philadelphia-born jazz pianist McCoy Tyner, who passed away in 2020. At the concert, guest pianists Bruce Barth and Cyrus Chestnut will perform eight of McCoy Tyner's astounding jazz compositions.
"The Harlem Nutcracker is a significant tradition for both The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia and myself," stated Terell Stafford, artistic director for jazz. "It takes all of the holiday Nutcracker classics and swings them, each in its own unique way. I am delighted to have guest pianists Bruce Barth and Cyrus Chestnut for our homage to the late McCoy Tyner. It will undoubtedly be a night of outstanding music and musicians."
For more information on the event please go to https://phillypops.org/
