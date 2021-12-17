The Coasters were one of the vocal groups of the ‘50s and early ‘60s who bridged the gap between the doowop and R&B eras and beyond.
As a spin-off group called The Robins, they later changed their name to The Coasters, eventually producing such mega-hits as “Yakety Yak,” “Charlie Brown,” “Poison Ivy,” and many, many more.
Through the years and many incarnations, the group has acquired many new members, including Primotivo Candelaria, who remembers he auditioned for his spot as the tenor in the group by auditioning for Carl Gardner Sr., the recognized founder and leader of the group.
“I had already been singing with other professional groups like The Platters and The Drifters, and when Carl heard me sing he said he was impressed with my voice,” Candelaria says. “So he hired me and I began singing with The Coasters in October of 2008.”
Candelaria, who was born and raised in Philly and still lives here, began singing at the age of 10. Later, he joined a group made up of his cousins known as Chapter I. The group was lucky enough to produce several records before disbanding. And that’s when Candelaria moved on to the other groups.
“But here I am today. I love being a Coaster. I think it’s where I was meant to be,” he insists. “I love the songs we sing and sharing them with the audience.” When asked if he has a favorite, he mentions “Yakety Yak” and “Charlie Brown.”
And that’s because, he says,”they help pick up the pace and are lots of fun for everyone.” But he adds, one of the hardest songs to sing is “‘Zing Went the Strings of My Heart.’ That’s because you have to have your breath together or else you’re all done.”
In addition to singing, Candelaria also does all the choreography for the group.”Before I came on board, The Coasters would just stand there and clap their hands. But I was used to doing choreography for Chapter I and other big productions. So I took over and now we give our audiences everything they want. People want to see you move. Today they know when they come to see us they’re coming to see a really great and lively show.
“And our group remains so popular after all these years,” he adds,”because we’re humble, happy and sing the original songs people have come to hear. We give our audiences what they know and love. We bring back all the original versions of the songs while trying to keep this music alive.”
As with others, Covid hit The Coasters hard. “I didn’t sing for over a year and a half,” Candelaria says, “and I really missed it all — the audience, the singing, the performing. But finally we’re back together again and it’s great.”
After all these years as a Coaster, would this music man ever consider a solo career? “No way,” he answers quickly. “We always have so much fun together, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love what I do. I’ve had and still have a very good life.”
The Coasters will be appearing at the Bucks County Playhouse Dec. 17-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.