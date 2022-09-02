With a career that spans decades, the five-time Grammy Award-winning Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music.
They defined the sound of the American south and continue to innovate today, crossing musical boundaries with interpretations of everything from traditional to contemporary songs.
“But we still remain true to our roots. We're not going to change who we are or what we sing,” says Eric (Ricky) McKinnie, who joined the Blind Boys in 1989, and describes the group's philosophy as it prepares to make its Penn Live Arts debut on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Before joining the Blind Boys of Alabama, McKinnie, who sings and plays the drums, played with several other bands before starting his own band, the Ricky McKinnie Singers, in the late '70s.
McKinnie, from Atlanta, Ga., and blinded by glaucoma at age 23, says he knew about the Blind Boys since he was about four years old. In 1989, it was the group's founder, Clarence Fountain, who invited McKinnie to join their band as a drummer.
“Clarence knew my mother first and that's how it happened,” he says. His mother, Sarah McKinnie Shivers, was a singer who often crossed paths with the Blind Boys.
“I've always had great respect for them, so I was very happy to join,” McKinnie explains. “And then, after the death of their vocalist, Billy Bower, I became one of their singers. Today, we're all very close. We're like brothers.”
Over the years, the Blind Boys have had a lot to be proud of. In addition to their five Grammys, they received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, performed at the White House, and so much more.
Of course, there have been some changes over the years. Aside from losing some of their members, McKinnie says their audiences have changed. “In the beginning, most of our audiences were Black but today all that's changed. Today, we sing to all people, all ethnic groups, and people from around the world.”
And he thinks he knows why. “I think it's because of the gospel music we sing. It's the message in the music. Traditional gospel music is supposed to make you feel good and that's our message. Our goal is to inspire you and make you feel good, too.”
When the group makes its debut on Sept. 17, it will be performing music from its capstone album, “Almost Home,” as well as favorites from across the decades.
As far as McKinnie himself, he refuses to accept the fact that he is handicapped. “I never thought of myself as having a handicap. I just can't see,” he insists. “I think all people are handicapped one way or another, and they just have to learn to deal with it.
“I never said I can't see. I can't do. I can't go,” he continues. “I never thought why me? I never think about the fact that I can't see because I feel blessed in so many other ways.
“Oh, and just one more thing,” he ends. “Don't forget to tell your readers that the boys are coming to town!”
For ticket information, call 215-898-3900.
