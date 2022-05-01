Ruben Studdard’s mother first heard him sing in public when he was just two-years-old, and was moved enough to encourage his musical career.
She also loved the voice of the late, great Luther Vandross, and she played his music often in the Studdard’s Alabama home when her young son was growing up.
In fact, although it took awhile for Studdard to enjoy Luther’s music as much as his mother did, he eventually did reach that point. And now lucky audiences can hear Studdard singing some of his favorite Luther Vandross music when he appears at the Keswick Theater on May 3.
“Ruben Sings Luther” will include many of Vandross’ most memorable tunes, like “Always and Forever,” “Never Too Much,” “A House Is Not a Home,” and many more.
“Looking back, you might say I grew up with the world’s biggest Luther Vandross fan,” the American Idol recalls. “And along the way I met many others.”
Studdard explains that his upcoming show is not an impersonation of Vandross. “It’s my interpretation of his music. In the show, I’ll also be Ruben, but much of the spirit of the songs will replicate one of the most impressive performers who ever lived.”
For instance, he adds,”In my teens, I would perform at weddings and sing a Luther song or two. People would always ask for more of his hits. And it just kept growing from there.”
Raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Studdard, who much later earned the name “The Velvet Teddy Bear” thanks to Gladys Knight, began singing in church. His parents were both educators, as well as devout Baptists and encouraged him to soak up the surrounding music and history.
They also stressed education. So Studdard eventually attended Alabama A&M University in the late ‘90s intent on receiving his music degree. But before he could finish, and against his parents’ advise, in his senior year he left to sing with a gospel group. (Later, Studdard did return to receive his degree.)
Unfortunately, trying out different musical styles and not receiving the kind of success he longed for, Studdard eventually tried out for a hit TV show titled “American Idol.” Once he passed the first round, his relaxed style turned him into a TV star even before he won the competition.
“I remember going to audition for ‘Idol’ in Nashville, with no idea of ever winning,” Studdard says. “I didn’t really go there to win, just to have someone hear me, a way to give myself a shot at some success.”
Of course, winning the crown in 2003 surprised no one — except maybe Studdard himself. “And I was so grateful. I felt at last I was vindicated. My luck had changed and it had finally happened!”
Aside from his musical career, the Grammy award-nominated Studdard also segued into television and stage work, most notably appearing as Fats Waller in the national tour of “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
Studdard says, “When I’m performing, one of the things I enjoy most is seeing the audience having a good time, and realizing just how blessed I am to be doing this. And I hope I can keep it up for many more years to come.”
