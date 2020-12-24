Obviously, not all sayings are true.
For instance, take the one that says “Those who can, do; Those who can’t teach.”
Well, in the case of Philadelphia native Keisha Hutchins Hirlinger, nothing could be further from the truth.
A bonafide singer/songwriter who has already produced three CDs, and whose musical talents have been displayed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to local clubs, Hirlinger is also a much sought-after teacher.
Classically-trained at the prestigious Oberlin Conservatory of Music, Hirlinger says she has been exploring, blending and bending all kinds of music, from hip-hop, to country, to the classics, to R&B, and everything in between.
“I was always singing, so, for me, being a musician is who I am,” Hirlinger says. “I always wanted to sing and share my music with others. I don’t think I ever had dreams of becoming rich and famous. I just wanted to be able to make a living with my music. And even though today I teach full time at Abington Friends School as well as privately, I also still perform as much as possible.”
In fact, this talented music educator has received the Leeway Foundation’s Art and Change grant for women who use their art to create social change. To further bring that point home, in 2017 Hirlinger debuted a 90-minute-long performance called “Going Home,” as part of Intercultural Journey’s “Cultural Migration Through Artistry.”
She says, “The program was an artistic exploration of being a Black, female artist in America, and incorporating music from a variety of genres and traditions from arias to jazz to spirituals.”
Over the years, Hirlinger has taught and/or been part of the curriculum at the Philadelphia Orchestra School Partnerships Program, Settlement Music School, LiveConnections and many more.
This soprano has performed with the Philadelphia Singers, the former resident choir of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and has collaborated with artists as diverse as hip-hop producer Justin Gilmore, New York composer Andrew Shapiro, New Orleans composer and trumpeter Hannibal Lokumbe and others.
Hirlinger goes on to say that “although there was a love and deep appreciation of music in my background, no one else in my family turned out to be a musician. I’m the only one. But growing up there was always such wonderful music in my home that I guess it all just came about naturally.”
Aside from making music, Hirlinger says her other dream was always to become a mother. And so she has. She and her husband, Doug Hirlinger, also a professional musician, composer and educator, have two daughters, who may, some day, be following in their parents’ footsteps.
Currently, Hirlinger can be heard along with many other singers and actors in “A Christmas Carol in Concert” streaming on People’s Light virtual stage through Jan. 3, 2021. (Learn more at PeoplesLight.org.)
“COVID has affected all of us in some way,” she states. “And I will tell you quite honestly that at the beginning I was very resistant to the idea of performing this way. But then, as an educator and artist, I had some other opportunities to work this way, and slowly I began to soften to the idea.
“So you can get energy from people in this new way. It’s just a matter of trying and adjusting,” she concludes. “No, you can’t hear people clapping, but you know they are there. So when we are back to performing live, I think we’ll all have a deeper appreciation for our audiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.