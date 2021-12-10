Music has always been synonymous with important moments in life. That’s why couples are very meticulous when it comes to the songs that play at their wedding. The same goes in sports and athletics. Music has the ability to get players excited and mentally ready pre-game and get fans riled up during the game. Most sports fans can probably recall a moment when Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” played after a big play or DJ’s Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” after a huge win. Those songs do something to you in that setting! They get you excited and they compliment the feeling of that moment in audio form. It’s obvious why music and sports go hand in hand, but what role does the DJ have?
DJ Ghost is the Philadelphia 76ers Official DJ. He has been DJing for 25 years and this is his 9th season with the Sixers. When the Sixers hired Ghost his current role didn’t even exist. He started as a DJ on the concourse level that provided ambient music for people walking into the arena. “I didn’t know of many team DJs. I didn’t necessarily know what I was getting involved with. When I got to the arena, I thought what I’m doing now is what I was going to be doing, but I set up on the concourse and I thought this is not what I thought I was going to be doing. I’m by the hot dog stand,” Ghost jokingly said. Ghost must have done a good job by that hot dog stand because the Sixers bought him back and he now sets up on the court every game playing music for the players and fans.
There weren’t many team DJ’s just 9 years ago when DJ Ghost was hired. He says teams didn’t start hiring DJ’s until about 5 years ago and that he thinks every team now has a DJ and some teams have two. Prior to utilization of the DJ, the audio person was in charge of playing music from a playlist. The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the first teams to hire a DJ and were trailblazers in that way. “We were one of the first. Miami was the first with Irie, who kind of started the whole thing. And then I would say DJ E Rock from the San Francisco Giants, the baseball team, was the second person that I knew to DJ for a professional sports team, but in the NBA Irie was the first. When I started 9 years ago there wasn’t too many.”
To commemorate the NBA’s 75th anniversary and this marriage between sports and music, music streaming platform, Tidal, has tapped some of the NBA team DJs to create a playlist. Ghost’s playlist is made up of newer hip-hop songs that he plays for the players pre-game. His playlist is a reflection of what the players want to hear when they are warming up. It includes songs from Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill, Drake, Young Thug and Kendrick Lamar (to name a few). This is Tidal’s way of highlighting the importance of music to the sport and the league’s 75 years. According to Ghost, “the players listen to music the majority of the day. When they’re working out, when they’re walking into the arena, when they’re playing the game, when they are practicing, when they are driving their car. So they are really up on their stuff (music) just as much as I am.”
DJ Ghost not only has his own playlist on Tidal, but he also has individual playlists for each player. Music’s role in getting the players excited is so important that many times the players will give Ghost or his director, Derrick Hayes, a suggestion of 2 or 3 songs for their playlist. Ghost says, “I have a folder of music for each player and when the player comes out, I have their individual 7, 8 songs and then we play them. We take some out and add some to the list as the season When ranking the importance, Ghost says the game is number one and the music is number two. The music is a compliment to the mood. “We set the tone with the music. If it’s a big play then we play a big song. If it’s not a big play then we don’t play a big song because it doesn’t go with the vibe,” explained Ghost.
Knowing what song gets a player excited could have an influence on that player’s mood and production. Ghost explained that Joel Embiid loved “Wicked” by Future when it was first released. Eventually that became the song that was played when he came on the court to warm up. “We started making these things called player stingers. So when they make a big basket we play the record they like. So we picked that record and he was cool with it. So every time he makes a big basket we play “Wicked,” said Ghost.
Hopefully, Sixer fans will hear lot of the song “Wicked” all season long!
Check out Ghost’s playlist for Tidal by visiting, tidal.com https://tidal.com/browse/playlist/bfde53b7-19b8-4b87-aec6-b8abbe702b74
