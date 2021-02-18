Born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City and raised in New Jersey by West Indian parents, Alina Cherone’s home was always filled with music.
And early on she was influenced by the music of her parents, both of whom were musicians and were actually in a wedding band in Trinidad.
“Their rhythmic kind of music inspired me, as did many country music songs I listened to,” Cherone says. “I think those things, as well as growing up in a small town in New Jersey, helped make me the diverse singer I am today.”
Cherone began singing at age 8 and writing songs when she was just 13.
“And then came my desire to perform in musical theater. That happened from watching lots of movies and going to see lots of plays. I studied the voices and styles of many of the actresses I saw. I wanted to be just as good as they were.”
Her desire to become a performer is what brought her to Philadelphia, she says.
“So I ended up attending the University of the Arts in Philly to hopefully learn the kind of skills I needed to eventually put my plan to work,” Cherone says.
She adds that attending the university and majoring in musical theater changed the way she looked at songwriting.
“It opened up my point of view of storytelling. In school you had to know everything about your character, like what all their dreams and desires were,” she says. “So I began to approach songwriting the same way — almost as if I was writing for a musical.”
According to Cherone, studying theater as she did dramatically changed her approach to lyricism. And songwriting went from being a hobby to a serious craft. And in 2016, after being selected for Northwestern University’s Johnny Mercer Songwriting intensive, she made the decision to pursue songwriting as a career.
“I would say my first big break in theater was doing ‘Dreamgirls’ at Milwaukee Rep,” she explains. “But it’s a very difficult profession to pursue and I don’t know if it ever gets any easier.”
On Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Cherone will be heard once again performing at 11th Hour as part of the 11th Hour’s Sweet Sixteen Celebration.
“You’ll be seeing me perform my song, ‘Milk and Honey,’ a single which is part of an album I’m working on titled ‘We Forget,’ hopefully to be released next October.”
As with everyone else, Cherone agrees that COVID has slowed everything down, with all of her performances having been canceled. But, she says, being in quarantine meant she had to find another way to share her feelings.
“Instead of seeking out and relying on others, I decided to get back to producing and engineering my work myself,” Cherone concludes. “So, in a way, COVID has helped me become a more independent artist and given me a way to share my work without depending on anyone else. Of course, I’m still learning, but I am enjoying all of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.