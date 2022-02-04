Featuring timeless Motown hits, including songs from iconic artists Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder and more, The Philly Pops will get its groove on with “Dancin’ in The Streets: The Music of Motown,” Feb. 18-20, at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Verizon Hall.
“The Motown sound captures so many emotions – love, joy, resilience and more – which is why these songs stand the test of time,” said POPS President Frank Giordano. “I love the music...the way it makes you feel, and the way it moves the audience.”
One of the performers who will do everything in her power to move the audience is superstar Shayna Steele. After appearing on Broadway in “Rent,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and the original cast of “Hairspray,” Steele started writing music with partner David Cook, the man she eventually married.
Steele is a vocalist with the Grammy-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices and has worked as a sideman with Lizz Wright, Bette Midler, John Legend, Queen Latifah, Rihanna and many more.
With a voice that the London Jazz News says “unleashes enough voltage to light up the West End,” Steele has made her mark as an in-demand vocalist on stage and in the studio.
But long before that, Steele lived with her family in California, Germany and Mississippi because she was what was called an American Air Force brat. She remembers that having spent a great deal of her childhood in Germany, among many other bi-racial children, gave her a false sense of security.
“But all that changed when we moved to Mississippi,” she remembers. “While there I felt awkward, out of place, and unsure where I fit in. So I turned all my energies to music.”
At the age of 15, Steele entered Ed McMahon’s “Star Search,” failing to make the top by ½ point. It was her first national appearance, so she returned to Biloxi with her tail between her legs, feeling completely dejected and vowing to quit the music business forever.
But with a voice like hers, that desire couldn’t last forever. Eventually, she enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi, but soon dropped out, deciding that college wasn’t for her and prepared to move to New York.
And after just three months there, she started landing roles that would forever change the course of her destiny forever. And after 25 years, Steele also decided to go back to college and get that degree she gave up so long ago. So she enrolled at Berklee’s Online Interdisciplinary Music Studies in hopes of eventually receiving her bachelor degree.
Proud to call herself a Libra, this singer/songwriter/actor insists that means she does everything to the best of her ability. “Meaning as a performer, I give it all my energy. I take pride in everything I do, from being a wife and a mother, to cooking, shoveling snow, even housework. There’s nothing I do half-heartedly.
“And the thing that gives me the most pleasure when I’m performing is making a connection with the audience and seeing them enjoying themselves. Sometimes you go through life saying ‘I would like to do this,’ or ‘I would like to do that.’ But as my mother used to say, ‘The best job is the one you have right now.’”
For ticket information, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.