Darlene Wright – better known by her stage name, Darlene Love — was born in Los Angeles and began singing as a child with her local church choir.
“As a minister’s daughter, I grew up listening to gospel music and was a dedicated member of our church,” Love explains during a recent telephone interview. “I always loved to sing and hoped to make a career of it one day.”
Little did she know just how that career would evolve. One day in 1962, while singing with a local girl group known as the Blossoms, the group was hired to record “He’s a Rebel,” originally planned for Phil Spector’s girl group, the Crystals who couldn’t make it in time for the session. Love sang the lead and signed with Spector who gave her a new name.
“Phil continued to record me, but credited my music to the Crystals,” says Love, who will be performing Dec.17 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside. “That made me mad because I am not a Crystal and never was. They were about 13 years old when they recorded and I was 19.”
Love continued working with the Blossoms into the 1970s before taking a break to raise a family. Then, in the early 1980s, she returned to music to an appreciative audience that still exists and longs to hear her music even today.
“Eventually I moved to New York where I found many more opportunities,” Love remarks. “I was finally able to sing under my name, make records and do what I really loved to do.” She talking about things like appearing in the highly successful “Lethal Weapon” series, to Broadway hits like “Hairspray” and “Grease.” She’s even starred as herself in “Leader Of The Pack.”
Still, she insists, her favorite form of entertainment is singing. “I’ve always enjoyed singing on stage. That’s my fate. That’s my love. I feel I was blessed to be able to do this so I should share it with the world.”
During her engagement at the Keswick, Love will be sharing some of her all-time favorite songs, like “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”
She says, “Many people seem to think that’s my favorite song but it’s not. Actually, my favorite is ‘Silent Night.’ I heard Barbra Streisand sing it one summer in Central Park and fell in love with it. Just listen to the words. It’s not a song just for Christmas. It fits every possible occasion.”
Ranked among “Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers,” Love was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Additionally, in 2013, she was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom,” for which she won a Grammy Award.
Today, a motion picture based on her book, “My Name Is Love,” is on the drawing board, a movie, she says, that will tell all about her life, her marriages, her children, and so on.
“I feel all my talents have been God-given. I’m so happy on stage, that I just want the audience to leave the theater feeling just as happy as I do.”
