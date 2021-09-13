The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were presented Sunday.
Justin Bieber lead this year’s list of nominees with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, a first time nominee, each earned five nominations.
Below is a list of nominees and winners
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”
BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS
BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”
BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “FRANCHISE”
BEST ROCK
John Mayer — “Last Train Home”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — “My Ex’s Best Friend”
BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA — “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
BEST K-POP
BTS — “Butter”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish — “Your Power”
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — “BROWN SKIN GIRL” — Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
BEST ART DIRECTION
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — “Best Friend” — Art Direction by: Art Haynes
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Visual Effects by: Mathematic
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness” — Choreography by: Paul Roberts
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open” — Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
