The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were presented Sunday.

Justin Bieber lead this year’s list of nominees with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, a first time nominee, each earned five nominations.

Below is a list of nominees and winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”

BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

BEST POP

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

BEST HIP-HOP

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “FRANCHISE”

BEST ROCK

John Mayer — “Last Train Home”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — “My Ex’s Best Friend”

BEST LATIN

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA — “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

BEST K-POP

BTS — “Butter”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish — “Your Power”

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — “BROWN SKIN GIRL” — Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST ART DIRECTION

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — “Best Friend” — Art Direction by: Art Haynes

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — Visual Effects by: Mathematic

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness” — Choreography by: Paul Roberts

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open” — Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.