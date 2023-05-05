Seal is coming to Philadelphia during a stop on his world tour.
Over the course of his career, he has sold over 20 million albums worldwide with hit songs like “Crazy” and “Killer,” the latter of which reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, as well as his most famous song, “Kiss from a Rose,” which was released in 1994.
Seal is well-known for his deep singing voice and meaningful lyrics. He recently demonstrated on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that time has not diminished his tenor. In fact, he sounds better than ever.
For the run up for the tour, the Grammy Award-winner sat down to discuss his career and what fans can expect when he comes to Philly.
Seal talked about how audiences are practicing discernment. There is a generation of audience members who have seen diverse performers and require a certain standard when going to concerts.
“The question then becomes, why are audiences now making the effort to attend shows? What makes it exciting for them to see an artist live? They have to be playing songs that actually mean something. It can’t be a gimmick, the performance must be memorable. The encouraging thing is that due to the prices of tickets, many young people are equally demanding.”
People desire to see artists with a proven track record of producing quality albums and live performances. Seal meets the criteria; he is presently in his fourth decade as an artist. A portion of this achievement can be attributed to the musical friendship between Black Americans and Black Britons. Americans appreciate excellent music regardless of who creates it.
“When I started out 30 years ago when I first came to America, [it] was always the place, certainly back then, where if they liked you, the acceptance was long-term,” Seal recalled. “It wasn’t fickle, it wasn’t conditioned on what was fashionable at the moment. “
Part of what he feels the acceptance stems from is that in order for an artist to be successful in America, one has to perform in front of a live audience.
“Much of the lineage of music was started here, and much of the music that has influenced the rest of the world has come from the United States,” he adds. “So if you were influenced by that sound but incorporated it and made it into your own, that holds a great appreciation versus trying to imitate it.”
These observations prove why many are still engaged with Seal as an artist; besides being an accomplished musician, he’s also a student of music as a whole.
Seal also gave his perspective on how the industry has changed, mainly in ways where artists have more interaction and control how to engage their fanbase.
“Those tools are extremely powerful and there whenever you want them. It’s actually incredible that not just famous people, but anyone can create a piece of music and put it out. I can leave this interview and go create something and after an hour release it. These tools are there to help facilitate the conversation between artist and consumer.”
An artist who has achieved as much as Seal does not need to contribute to their legacy because it has already been solidified. He talks about what motivates him.
“It’s really simple. The reason I do music is that tomorrow I may either write a great song or come across a great song to sing. It’s the song and the voice, that is what inspires me.”
It’s this type of hunger and enthusiasm that explains why the audience is still enthralled by the gift that is Seal.
You can catch him at the Met on May 11, where he will share his gifts. For more information on Seal and his upcoming performance, visit themetphilly.com.
