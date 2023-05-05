SEAL

Seal will be performing at The Met Philadelphia on May 11 in continuation of his world tour. — The Oriel

Seal is coming to Philadelphia during a stop on his world tour.

Over the course of his career, he has sold over 20 million albums worldwide with hit songs like “Crazy” and “Killer,” the latter of which reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, as well as his most famous song, “Kiss from a Rose,” which was released in 1994.

