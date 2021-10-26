Created by Berlin-based composer and artist, Ari Benjamin Meyers, and jointly produced and presented by The Westphal College of Media Art & Design and the Curtis Institute of Music, comes a unique and citywide public project called “Rehearsing Philadelphia.”
According to Anthony Tidd, a Grammy award winning Philly/Harlem based musician, composer, producer, educator and curator, “The project will consist of four performance modules – Solo, Duet, Ensemble and Orchestra. And as part of each module, newly-commissioned works will be performed live and involve in-person audience encounters at a variety of public ad private venues across the city.”
Tidd, who serves as musical director of the orchestra, adds that membership in the orchestra is not based on skill but rather enthusiasm and commitment. “And it's not based on color, gender or anything else but those two elements. We're not trying to create another Philadelphia Orchestra (which in 2020 had only three Black members), but rather an orchestra that is proud of its diversity.”
Also, he says, “This is a perfect project for Philadelphia, and something the City sorely needs. There are lots of barriers here so this is a perfect way for people to come together across all social lines, working together and becoming acutely aware of each other.”
”Rehearsing Philadelphia” is currently enlisting local and international professional and non-professional musicians, performers and composers to participate in the project. Some notable participants include performer and recording artist Ursula Rucker, dancer aNd choreographer Germaine Ingram, and the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale, among others.
Tidd, a bass player who has performed all over the world for various artists, went on to say that they're not looking for players who can come in to fulfill the needs of the composers. Rather, it's the other way around.
Meyers and Tidd will assemble the 50-piece orchestra, and then the composers will write the music for whatever instrumentation is available, and then will work with the musicians to bring it to life.
Backed by a $700,000 Pew grant, The Philadelphia Public Orchestra, the world's first, seeks to define what an orchestra is and what it plays.
Additionally, says the London-born Tidd, it is not necessary for any of the musicians to be able to read music. “What you need is an instrument or access to one, and that instrument can be your voice. You also have to be committed to the idea of the public orchestra,” he stresses.
The project will begin the week of March 25, 2022, and culminate with all four phases having final performances on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Locations, dates and times of the informational sessions can be found at RehearsingPhiladelphia.com. Applications are due by Oct. 28. (You can also nominate someone.)
“Our goal is to eventually expand this project to other cities,” Tidd concludes. “It's a new idea, and one that is very close to my heart.”
