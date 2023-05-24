Fetty Wap Drug Trafficking

FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

 Charles Sykes

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.

The "Trap Queen" rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.