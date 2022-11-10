Trumpeter Branden Lewis is one happy man – a man who is happy to be able to have a job that allows him to do the thing he loves most: play music.
The Grammy-nominated Lewis will join his fellow musicians in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band(PHJB) on Nov. 11 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater) for their Philadelphia area performance
Lewis was raised in Los Angeles, but comes from a family with deep roots in New Orleans and music.
“My grandfather, James Victor Lewis, is a Grammy award-winning saxophone player,” he explains.
“He was originally from New Orleans but moved to Los Angeles in 1960 in an attempt to escape some of the bitter realities of being a Black man in Louisiana at the time. And even though I grew up in Los Angeles, Grandpa never let us forget that we were from New Orleans.”
Although Lewis was raised playing the trumpet in church, marching bands, and one of the top youth orchestras in Los Angeles, he admits he never thought of it as a career.
“I went to college to major in botany,” Lewis says. “But when I got out, imagine trying to find a job in that area. That's when it dawned on me that I might be able to make my living in music.”
So in 2012, he moved to New Orleans and began playing with some of the top bands in the city. And in 2016, he was invited to join the many members of Preservation Hall.
“Currently there are about 60 members in the group, but we don't all play all the time,” Lewis says. “Different members play on different nights, and one band tours. That one is called the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and that's the one Philadelphia audiences will be hearing on Nov. 11.
“We generally do quite a lot of touring,” Lewis continues. “But when I'm home I usually play two nights a week.” (The band is currently on tour celebrating the Hall's 60th anniversary.)
Founded in 1961 by tuba player Alan Jaffe, PHJB was formed to preserve the city's priceless musical heritage and give veteran musicians a place to play. Now run by Jaffe's son, tuba player Ben Jaffe, the group features a wealth of the city's musical talent.
“And touring is part of our ritual,” Ben Jaffe reveals. “It's our tradition. When my parents began touring with the band in the early 60s, they brought something that most people didn't even know existed to stages all over the world. It was this magnificent revelation to people that something so beautiful could even exist. And that's part of our mission: to go out in the world and make that experience available to people.”
Today, their music seems to appeal to people of all ages. Lewis says, “Although I would say our audience is made up of mainly older people, every once in while we do look out and see some younger faces. And I think if the younger people do come and hear us, they will really have a good time.”
In fact, so many people have heard them and had a really good time, that in 2018 Preservation Hall was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at SFJAZZ Gala. It was obviously well deserved.
