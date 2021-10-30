After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, Power 99 FM's annual concert, Powerhouse, returned on Friday night. Thousands of eager Hip-Hop fans filled the Wells Fargo Center once again. This year's lineup included Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie and Coi Leray and more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Watch this year's Philadelphia's Most Influential African Americans 2021 virtual event.
Sign Up
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arpaio legal tab hits $100M as taxpayers foot his last bills
- What to know if SEPTA goes on strike
- School of the Week: Overbrook High: Institution of legacy and achievements
- Bodine High School for International Affairs celebrates 40 years
- Paul ‘Earthquake’ Moore gets name on street
- District Attorney Krasner announces collaboration to address gun violence
- Pizza with a mission: Inside the hot Philly restaurant fighting recidivism
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.